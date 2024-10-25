“A heavy, luxurious appearance”: Fender Japan doubles down on its newfound affinity for sandblasting by putting an irresistible spin on its blackout Hybrid II models

Earlier this year, Fender Japan began experimenting on its Hybrid II electric guitars and bass guitars with new sandblasted finishes. At the time, a natural finish – achieved through blasting sand at the instruments’ bodies at high speeds – was the only cosmetic option on offer.

Now, the Big F’s Japanese branch – widely considered to be the most daring department of the entire Fender operation – has continued to push its sandblast creations by unveiling yet more limited edition Hybrid II models.

This time, though, Fender Japan has swung to the opposite end of the spectrum, opting for an all-black sandblast vibe that looks even better than the firm’s first efforts.

Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass models have been unveiled, each of which sport a black finish – and matching headstock – that highlights the natural texture and grain of the ash bodies.

It certainly offers a nice spin on the trusty blackout template, and plays into a recent running trend of guitar firms exploring more experimental aesthetics through the use of sandblast finishing techniques.

Notably, this sort of treatment is quite rare for Fender. Sure, Fender Japan released a few back in April, but before that, you’d have to go back to 2020 to find sandblasted Fender US models. Since then, such finishes have been absent from the Fender books.

Usually, it’s the more progressive music-minded and heavy-leaning brands that turn to sandblast finishes for their guitars. Such examples include Jackson, Charvel and ESP.

Recently, though, we’ve seen PRS get in on the act, and with Fender Japan now doubling down on its newfound affinity for sandblasting, we’d wager it’s only a matter of time before we see Fender US throw its hat into the ring as well.

For a quick overview of the Hybrid II specs, the electrics both have ash bodies, modern C-profiled necks, a 9.5” radius fingerboard, and Hybrid II Custom Voiced single-coils. The bass follows the same route, everything appropriately proportioned for the longer scale length.

While it is perhaps one of the classiest drops Fender Japan has put out in recent times, it’s by no means the most adventurous. Indeed, in comparison to some other high-profile launches, the Hybrid II models are relatively tame.

More experimental releases include the Art Canvas Acoustasonic Telecasters and Esquires, as well as the Wasted Youth Telecaster.

The Black Sandblast Hybrid II models are available exclusively from Fender Japan for 170,500 Japanese Yen – which equates to $1,120.

Visit Fender Japan to find out more.