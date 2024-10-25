“A heavy, luxurious appearance”: Fender Japan doubles down on its newfound affinity for sandblasting by putting an irresistible spin on its blackout Hybrid II models

Fender's experimental branch introduced some sandblasted Hybrid II instruments earlier this year – but they've been trumped by these stealthy designs, which all flaunt that unusual finishing technique

Earlier this year, Fender Japan began experimenting on its Hybrid II electric guitars and bass guitars with new sandblasted finishes. At the time, a natural finish – achieved through blasting sand at the instruments’ bodies at high speeds – was the only cosmetic option on offer.

Now, the Big F’s Japanese branch – widely considered to be the most daring department of the entire Fender operation – has continued to push its sandblast creations by unveiling yet more limited edition Hybrid II models.

