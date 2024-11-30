Sweetwater’s epic Black Friday Gibson deal is so good I had to do a double-take. $600 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard plus two FREE Maestro pedals!

The Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There is only one catch… they’re expensive. Well, you needn’t worry, as the Black Friday guitar deals are still pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Sweetwater being one of the best we've seen so far. Right now, you can bag yourself an eye-watering $600 off the Gibson Les Paul Standard Plain Top in Cardinal Red. And in case that wasn't enough, you'll even be gifted your choice of two Maestro pedals, up to the value of $318, completely free!

The Plain Top Gibson Les Paul Standard may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier flame top big brother, but make no mistake, this LP still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on this legendary Gibson guitar. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this is a beautiful Les Paul - you even have the choice of a '50s or '60s version.

Gibson Les Paul Standard: was US$2,599 now US$1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s boasts the classic design that's kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades but ditches the flames for an understated Cardinal Red plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater, and also bag yourself two FREE Maestro pedals.

So, what's better than a heavily discounted guitar? Two free pedals, of course!

After you've made your purchase and Sweetwater has shipped your new axe, you'll receive a special email in your inbox detailing how to redeem your free gift! The offer is effective now through the 31st of December - so be quick, if you want to get involved.

