Sweetwater’s epic Black Friday Gibson deal is so good I had to do a double-take. $600 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard plus two FREE Maestro pedals!
Become the proud owner of a brand new, heavily discounted Gibson Les Paul this Black Friday and receive two free pedals worth over $300!
The Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of the biggest names in music. There is only one catch… they’re expensive. Well, you needn’t worry, as the Black Friday guitar deals are still pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Sweetwater being one of the best we've seen so far. Right now, you can bag yourself an eye-watering $600 off the Gibson Les Paul Standard Plain Top in Cardinal Red. And in case that wasn't enough, you'll even be gifted your choice of two Maestro pedals, up to the value of $318, completely free!
The Plain Top Gibson Les Paul Standard may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier flame top big brother, but make no mistake, this LP still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on this legendary Gibson guitar. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this is a beautiful Les Paul - you even have the choice of a '50s or '60s version.
Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s boasts the classic design that's kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades but ditches the flames for an understated Cardinal Red plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater, and also bag yourself two FREE Maestro pedals.
So, what's better than a heavily discounted guitar? Two free pedals, of course!
After you've made your purchase and Sweetwater has shipped your new axe, you'll receive a special email in your inbox detailing how to redeem your free gift! The offer is effective now through the 31st of December - so be quick, if you want to get involved.
For more Cyber Weekend discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page, where we'll be showcasing the very best deals from across the internet as we uncover them.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
This Squier Sonic Strat serves serious Tom DeLonge vibes and blew me away when I reviewed it – now it’s even cheaper at just shy of $140 for Black Friday
“For the style, it’s near-perfect”: Yamaha's Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M is the one of the best S-style guitars we've tried this year, save $200 off it – and save big on all Yamaha guitars – this Black Friday