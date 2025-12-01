The Gretsch Synchromatic Falcon is my guitar of the year. It’s not on sale for Cyber Monday, but I’ve found a look-alike for half the price that is

When it comes to electric guitars, I’m all about those big, bold, classic looks. My wife likes to joke that I have a soft spot for "big ugly retro guitars," but I wholeheartedly disagree! So, you can imagine my excitement when I got to review the newly released Gretsch Synchromatic Falcon for Guitar World.

I've always had a thing for Gretsch's iconic bird, and an affordable option is definitely a win in my book. In my review, I wrote, "The Gretsch Falcon is a guitar icon, renowned for its larger-than-life tone and drop-dead gorgeous looks, but its premium price tag makes it unattainable for many. This affordable take on the Falcon impressively captures the essence of the legendary model." This has been my favorite guitar I've played this year and the only one I want to add to my collection.

Naturally, when Cyber Weekend rolled around, I hit the internet to see if I could snag one at a discount. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be. This model is just too new and too sought after to see any markdowns. However, I might have found the perfect guitar to scratch my Gretsch-shaped itch. Enter the Gretsch G5427TG. This model is down to only $719 - making it less than half the price of the Synchromatic Falcon!

Save $180 Gretsch G5427TG: was $899 now $719 at Musician's Friend Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic is a great option for that iconic sound on a budget. Boasting a set of vintage-voiced Gretsch FT-5E Filter'Tron humbucking pickups and Bigsby B60, this guitar nails that classic Gretsch twang and then some.

Okay, I know it’s not exactly a Falcon, but that stunning white and gold colorway definitely pays homage to the classic model, and having spent extensive time selling Gretsch guitars, I can confidently say this one will absolutely nail that iconic Gretsch twang, too.

Spec-wise, we’ve got a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, a maple neck with a Classic C-profile, oversized bound F-holes, aged multi-ply body binding, and the smaller late-'50s G6120 bound headstock.

At the heart of this beauty are a pair of FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, which also benefit from a treble bleed circuit, just like the new Synchromatic Falcon. To round out the spec sheet, you get a Graph Tech NuBone nut, pearloid Hump Block thumbnail inlays, and the obligatory Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece.

