Want to channel Brian Setzer, Chet Atkins, Duane Eddy, and the legends of rockabilly and country for less than $1,000? You'd be rocka-SILLY to miss this Cyber Monday deal

Gretsch's G6120T Brian Setzer Signature in Smoke Orange is about as rockabilly an electric guitar as you'll ever find. Problem is, if you want one, you're looking at a $3,779 price tag. Now, if you're like me, and have always wanted a big, brightly-finished Gretsch to channel your inner Setzer, but don't have over three grand in your wallet, do I have some good news for you.

Over at Sweetwater this Cyber Monday, the price tag of the very Setzer-esque Gretsch G5420TG-59 Electromatic Hollowbody has been dropped a whole $150, down to a very tempting $749.

Now, the G5420TG-59 is perfect if you've got your hair gelled up like Johnny Bravo, yes, but it's more than just a one-genre pony. It comes locked and loaded with a pair of vintage-inspired Black Top Filter'Tron humbuckers that are also perfectly at ease with country twang, straight-ahead rock, and even the subtlety of jazz.

Volume knobs for each 'bucker, coupled with a master tone, master volume, and three-way pickup switch, add to the sonic flexibility.

Save $150 Gretsch G5420TG-59 Electromatic Hollowbody: was $899 now $749 at Sweetwater Sound If you've always wanted a big, brightly-finished Gretsch to channel your inner Brian Setzer, but don't have over three grand in your wallet, your prayers have been answered. With versatile Black Top Filter'Tron humbuckers, classic visual touches, and, of course, a Bigsby, this deal will get a vintage-inspired stunner into your hands for just $749. A steal if ever we've seen one.

Obviously a Superstrat this is not, but one can still fly on the bound, 12-inch-radius compressed-rosewood fingerboard, and can look cool while they do so with the pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays that populate said 'board.

And, of course, what would a Gretsch be without a Bigsby? The G5420TG-59's Bigsby Licensed B60 tailpiece is there to add all the twang, atmosphere, attitude, or mystery to your licks that your heart desires. If I get one (a more tempting proposition with each word I type) I know the first thing I'm playing, and using the Bigsby for...

Now, if you're on the hunt for a Gretsch bargain, but the bright orange finish isn't quite your speed, you may very well be interested in the similar Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic, which has had $180 lopped off its price for Cyber Monday.

And for even more wallet-friendly deals – on basses, amps, effects pedals, straps, strings, and every other strain of gear you can imagine – keep your eyes on our full list of Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales