Join the ranks of Billy Duffy, John Frusciante and Pat Smear, with a shiny new Gretsch guitar this Black Friday - here's my 5 top picks from Sweetwater, Guitar Center and beyond

Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is nearly here, and with it comes a slew of Black Friday guitar deals. Ever since I reviewed the new Gretsch Synchromatic Falcon, I've fallen back in love with these guitars. So I say, forget the discounted TVs and air-fryers and treat yourself to a shiny new Gretsch guitar instead this Black Friday. Thankfully, we've seen a mountain of Gretsch guitars receive sizable discounts at multiple retailers.

Founded in 1883 by Friedrich Gretsch in a small Brooklyn shop, this brand began as a drum and banjo manufacturer. Little did he know, over a century later, Gretsch would be the beloved choice of musical legends, from Chet Atkins to Brian Setzer, John Frusciante, Pat Smear, and beyond. Talk about an upgrade from those humble beginnings! As the years rolled on, Gretsch carved its niche in the world of guitars, captivating musicians with their stunning finishes, unique tone, and, let’s be honest, pure rock ‘n’ roll charisma.

Alright, let’s fast-forward to today, and Black Friday. Just saying it makes me think of stampedes and people wrestling each other over discounted items they don't actually need. This year, forget the madness and keep scrolling to my hand-picked selection of discounted Gretsch beauties.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This stunning Gretsch has got a massive $270 reduction, and that midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock and roll guitar playing, while the treble bleed circuit ensures you can roll off the volume and still retain the clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less.

Save $100 Gretsch G5422TG: was $999 now $899 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Double-cut guitars more your speed? Well, the Gretsch G5422TG Electromatic is a great option. Boasting a set of vintage-voiced Gretsch FT-5E Filter'Tron humbucking pickups and Bigsby B60, this guitar nails that classic Gretsch twang and then some.

Save $140 Gretsch Electromatic Jet: was $789.99 now $649.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Not all Gretsch guitars are massive hollow-bodies, designed for country. Take the Gretsch Electromatic Jet, an underappreciated single cut that is more than capable of rocking. Featuring a chambered mahogany body, laurel-capped mahogany neck, and a set of Blacktop Filter’Tron pickups, this guitar is simple but a lot of fun to play.

Save 22% ($130) Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was $579.99 now $449.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Save 24% ($170) Gretsch Streamliner Cat-Eye: was $699.99 now $529.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Man, this guitar is a serious looker, right? Thankfully, it sounds just as good as it looks. The Gretsch Streamliner Cat-Eye more than delivers the Gretsch sound thanks to a trio Broad'Tron BT-3S humbucking pickups. The guitar also features a 16" arched maple body with a chambered center block and cat-eye f-holes.

The Gretsch range explained

Need help knowing what model to go for? Well, here's a quick breakdown of the range. The Gretsch electric guitar lineup can be categorized into three distinct series, each boasting its own unique style, features, and price ranges.

Streamliner: The Gretsch Streamliner series represents the brand's entry-level option, yet don’t let the affordability fool you. These guitars encapsulate the classic Gretsch aesthetic and craftsmanship that enthusiasts admire. Crafted in Indonesia, the Streamliner range offers a versatile selection, ideal for players of all levels.

Electromatic: Stepping up in quality, the Gretsch Electromatic series offers a more sophisticated build and upgraded components. Now produced in Korea, these guitars have garnered significant popularity, thanks to their impressive price-to-quality ratio.

Professional: At the pinnacle of Gretsch's offerings lies the Professional series, an elite collection of instruments crafted in Japan with meticulous attention to detail and the finest materials. Within this series, you’ll find two primary options: the Players Edition and the Vintage Select.

Why should I buy a Gretsch on Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for a new guitar, and if you've been considering a Gretsch, there are several compelling reasons to make your purchase during this shopping extravaganza.

First and foremost, Black Friday offers significant discounts that can make you dream Gretsch guitars more affordable than ever. Whether you’re eyeing a classic model like the Gretsch G2622 or the iconic White Falcon, many retailers provide special sales that can save you hundreds of dollars, giving you the opportunity to own an exceptional instrument without breaking the bank.

Additionally, shopping on Black Friday can give you access to exclusive bundles that include not just the guitar, but also accessories such as cases, straps, and pedals, enhancing your overall purchase. Retailers often feature limited-edition runs or colors that may not be available at other times of the year.

