Squier’s beginner Strats are killer for the price – and this stunning Olympic White Affinity Series model just got even cheaper, dipping under $200 for Black Friday

News
By
published

Amazon is currently one of the best places to buy budget gear this Black Friday

Squier Affinity Strat in Olympic White on a pink background
(Image credit: Squier)

The Stratocaster is easily one of the most recognizable shapes in music. Concocted in the early 1950s as a futuristic vision for the electric guitar, it is now a symbol of everything from invention to nostalgia – to say nothing of the iconic sounds it’s been somewhat responsible for in the intervening years. There’s a Strat for everyone, and a Strat at every price point, too – but this Squier Affinity HSS Strat, with its 17% price drop over in the huge Amazon Black Friday sale, might be the winner of the season when it comes to price.

Squier’s entry-level electric guitars frequent top best-of lists, including our own for the best beginner electric guitars on the market today. The Fender-backed beginner brand adds accessibility to Fender’s quintessential style and playability, producing solidly-built guitars at prices you’ll find it difficult to disparage. Still, there’s no better incentive to pull the trigger on a first guitar than a good deal. And this Black Friday guitar deal is very much one of those good deals.

Squier Affinity HSS Stratocaster
Squier Affinity HSS Stratocaster: was US$239.99 now US$199.99 at Amazon

Squier’s Affinity series guitars are Fender-designed and priced to impress, bringing trademark sounds and builds to the budget range. This HSS Strat is a perfectly-apportioned beginner instrument, with a powerful bridge humbucker, bright single coils and a sleek-feeling, fast-moving C-shaped maple neck. Get it in Black or Olympic White, for the 17%-discounted price of $199.99.

View Deal
Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat
Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: was US$429.99 now US$329.99 at Guitar Center

The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It delivers a huge variety of tones with the bite of the Tele bridge pickup, the warmth of the neck, plus the spanky tones of the Strat middle position. Well worth a look if you want something different from the norm.

View Deal
Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII
Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII: was US$449.99 now US$359.99 at Fender Shop

Sometimes, the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw
Freelance writer

James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing. He's lent his audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, he covered everything music and Leeds through his section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When he isn't blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, he's playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.