Squier’s beginner Strats are killer for the price – and this stunning Olympic White Affinity Series model just got even cheaper, dipping under $200 for Black Friday

The Stratocaster is easily one of the most recognizable shapes in music. Concocted in the early 1950s as a futuristic vision for the electric guitar , it is now a symbol of everything from invention to nostalgia – to say nothing of the iconic sounds it’s been somewhat responsible for in the intervening years. There’s a Strat for everyone, and a Strat at every price point, too – but this Squier Affinity HSS Strat, with its 17% price drop over in the huge Amazon Black Friday sale , might be the winner of the season when it comes to price.

Squier’s entry-level electric guitars frequent top best-of lists, including our own for the best beginner electric guitars on the market today. The Fender-backed beginner brand adds accessibility to Fender’s quintessential style and playability, producing solidly-built guitars at prices you’ll find it difficult to disparage. Still, there’s no better incentive to pull the trigger on a first guitar than a good deal. And this Black Friday guitar deal is very much one of those good deals.

Squier Affinity HSS Stratocaster: was US$239.99 now US$199.99 at Amazon Squier’s Affinity series guitars are Fender-designed and priced to impress, bringing trademark sounds and builds to the budget range. This HSS Strat is a perfectly-apportioned beginner instrument, with a powerful bridge humbucker, bright single coils and a sleek-feeling, fast-moving C-shaped maple neck. Get it in Black or Olympic White, for the 17%-discounted price of $199.99.

The Squier Affinity series is a whole school of low-cost electric guitars and basses, aimed squarely at the student class. These guitars are more than adequate for the learner guitarist, and hold their own as instruments more generally – as we discovered in our review of this Affinity Strat’s flame maple top version .

The ‘HSS’ in ‘Squier Affinity HSS Stratocaster’ refers to the arrangement of pickups in the body – specifically, a humbucker at the bridge and two single coils toward the neck. This souped-up pickup arrangement debuted on Fender Strats in the 80s, a punky alternative to the creamier classic Strat sound (and popular for those of a shreddier persuasion, too). This humbucker has bite for days, and blends well with the middle pickup for bright, clear riffery.

At this sub-$200 price, you can currently pick up the Affinity HSS Strat in two different colorways: Olympic White or Black. They’re just as sharp-lookin’ as each other, and all the more difficult to choose between – though this writer has a supremely soft spot for Olympic White, with large thanks to that one scene from the Wayne’s World movie.

If you or someone you love is starting out with the guitar, there are few better guitars to start with than a well-designed Strat. At $199.99 for Black Friday, this Affinity Strat – with a hot humbucker in the bridge and a maple neck as speedy as it is comfy – is quite possibly the leader of the pack.

