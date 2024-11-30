“For the style, it’s near-perfect”: Yamaha's Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M is the one of the best S-style guitars we've tried this year, save $200 off it – and save big on all Yamaha guitars – this Black Friday

Though it's made in Indonesia, this Pacifica can go toe to toe with plenty of Strat-style guitars that ring up at twice the price, or more. Now, it's even cheaper

Yamaha&#039;s Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M guitar
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

Though it's made in Indonesia, rather than the company's native Japan, the Yamaha Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can – with Yamaha's legendary build quality – go toe to toe with plenty of Strat-style guitars that ring up at twice the price, or more. Already a lot of bang for your buck at its usual value, the Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can be had for $200 off at Sweetwater this Black Friday.

Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric
Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric: was US$1,349 now US$1,149 at Sweetwater Sound

View Deal

