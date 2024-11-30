“For the style, it’s near-perfect”: Yamaha's Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M is the one of the best S-style guitars we've tried this year, save $200 off it – and save big on all Yamaha guitars – this Black Friday

Though it's made in Indonesia, rather than the company's native Japan, the Yamaha Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can – with Yamaha's legendary build quality – go toe to toe with plenty of Strat-style guitars that ring up at twice the price, or more. Already a lot of bang for your buck at its usual value, the Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can be had for $200 off at Sweetwater this Black Friday.

The Pacifica Standard Plus is a tier below the absolute top of the Pacifica line, the Japanese-built Professional model, but both are pronounced evolutions of a model long associated with beginners. Still, though, we rate the Pacifica 112V as the best budget electric guitar for beginners, so even the most entry-level guitar in the line is by no means shoddy.

Some may balk at a four-figure price tag for an Indonesian-built instrument, but the Pacifica Standard Plus is, specs-wise, quite similar to its Japanese-built sibling.

The HSS-configured Reflectone pickups are impressive, and work in lovely harmony with Yamaha's resonance-minded Acoustic Design process. Of course, the build quality is outstanding, and the industry standard Gotoh 510 vibrato and rear-locking tuners will keep things in line.

“To be honest, for the style, it’s near-perfect,” wrote Guitarist’s Dave Burrluck in his review of the guitar earlier this year. “Yes, there’s plenty of competition from the usual suspects, and some might be thinking that the price, certainly compared to the higher end of other Indonesian-made guitars, is steep.

“Yet this Standard Plus looks, feels, and sounds thoroughly professional. It’s fit for purpose both as a superb and stable live tool or rather good for your recordings: a perfect match for modelers like Helix, which, as Line 6 is a Yamaha-owned brand, is hardly surprising.”

Oh, by the way, if none of this fits your needs, Sweetwater has also slashed up to $200 off the prices of literally dozens of Yamaha electric guitars, so even if this Pacifica doesn't float your boat, one of the other discounted models probably will.

