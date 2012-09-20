Electro-Harmonix Introduces Volume, Pan and Expression Pedals

New York City-based Electro-Harmonix has been introducing a lot of cool pedals lately, including the Crying Tone Wah and the Talking Pedal, both of which are part of EHX's Next Step Effects line.

These pedals feature no moving parts and offer a smooth, rocking chassis and silent bypass switching. None of the pedals use potentiometers, optics or magnetism.

The big news today is that the company has added three new pedals to the line: the Volume Pedal, Expression Pedal and the Pan Pedal.

From EHX:

The Volume Pedal permits precise and very expressive control over the volume of an instrument. It features a buffered bypass output and can be powered by a 9-volt battery or an optional 9.6-volt AC adaptor. The Volume Pedal has a U.S. list price of $117.60.

The Expression Pedal delivers accurate, highly responsive control over expression or control-voltage capable effects and instruments. It is equipped with a Range dial that controls the Heel setting of the pedal’s sweep and enables the player to increase or decrease the expression sweep range. A Reverse button reverses the direction of the Expression pedal’s output. The pedal ships with a ¼-inch TRS cable and a 9-volt battery. It can also be powered by an optional 9.6 Volt AC Adaptor. The Expression Pedal has a U.S. list price of $117.60.

The Pan Pedal is extremely responsive and affords meticulous control over the stereo imaging of a musical instrument(s). The pedal can also be used to pan one input to two outputs, blend two inputs to one output or as a mono or stereo volume pedal. It has a U.S. list price of $116.

All three pedals are in stock and shipping now.

For more information on EHX, visit ehx.com.