Floyd Rose Launches Rail Tail Tremolo for Strat-Style Guitars

(Image credit: Floyd Rose)

Floyd Rose has announced its new Rail Tail tremolo, a full-contact, dive-only tremolo designed to retrofit your existing Strat-style six-point tremolo with no modifications to your guitar.

From the company: The Rail Tail is based on a clever design that merges the feel and reliability of a hardtail bridge with the flexibility of a tremolo system.

Computer designed and precision-machined, the Rail Tail achieves maximum performance without compromising comfort or feel while offering a stunning modern look rooted in its vintage predecessors. Its unique features allow for adjustability to fit a variety of guitar bodies and for an easy DIY installation.

Unlike the original tremolo design that rocks on a bevel located under the screw heads, the Rail Tail tremolo plate rotates around a precision rail that is mounted directly to the guitar body. The plate cradles the entire rail with precision, as if they were one unit improving sound quality and tuning stability. This union also creates a greater breakpoint, which allows open strings to maintain pitch when bending another, much like a hardtail.

The tremolo plate consists of slotted string block mounting holes not only for accommodating installation, but also for allowing the string block to be positioned forward for greater rotational range. This means diving up to 15 degrees more than conventional tremolo bridges.

An advanced string block also consists of game-changing features: Mid-positioned tapered string holes assist in true string saddle contact. Working in alliance with the rail and string block are the roller fitted string saddles. This entire assembly provides ultimate vibrational energy transfer from the strings to the guitar body, resulting in better overall sustain and tonal qualities. The Rail Tail Narrow accommodates an E to E string spacing of 2 1/16". The Rail Tail Wide accommodates an E to E string spacing of 2 7/32".

For a demo, check out the video below. For more info, head to floydrose.com.