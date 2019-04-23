Framus Debuts New D-Series Idolmaker Guitar

Framus has unveiled its new D-Series Idolmaker guitar.

The latest addition to Framus' lower-cost, China-built D-Series, this Idolmaker features a mahogany body with a AAAA flamed maple top, a set mahogany neck with a tigerstripe ebony fingerboard, 22 nickel silver jumbo frets, a graphite nut, Seymour Duncan SH-1n (neck) and SH-4b (bridge) pickups and a tune-o-matic bridge.

The D-Series Idolmaker is available in a Nirvana Black finish. Left-handed versions are available for no extra charge, and a Deluxe RockBag is included.

The Framus D-Series Idolmaker will be available in July. There's no word on the price yet, though estimates have put it somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,000.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Framus' website.