This is the biggest guitar bargain we’ve spotted all year – get a $900 D’Angelico for just $399

Currently the D’Angelico Premier Series Brighton solidbody electric is on offer at Guitar Center for $399 – a reduction of 56% on its usual list price of $899.

I’ve been writing for guitar publications around the world for about 15 years now and covering Black Friday weekend for the past three, and this quite simply has to be the biggest discount I’ve witnessed on a new guitar, not just this year, but in that whole period.

Save 56% ($500) D’Angelico Premier Series Brighton: was $899.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center The biggest discount we’ve seen across the entire Cyber Weekend period – a huge $500 markdown, representing a 56% reduction. This is a smartly tailored, slim solidbody loaded with Seymour Duncan designed pickups, Grover tuners and a set-neck build. It’s ideal for anyone looking for new tones and less back ache – while keeping the Les Paul-style scale-length, switching and sustain.

You might not be familiar with the Brighton model and I grant you D’Angelico is not as as well known for its solidbody builds as its renowned hollowbodies, so what is this little known guitar that is being heavily discounted by major retailers? And what’s wrong with it?

Well, nothing, actually... It's a rather lovely take on the classic Gibson configuration, blending touches of the Les Paul, ES-335 and Yamaha SG aesthetic.

Yes, it’s a basswood (as opposed to mahogany/maple) body and top, but there’s a set neck construction, a satin-finished slim-C maple neck with an ovangkol fingerboard (and an LP-like 24.75" scale-length) and a pair of Seymour Duncan Designed HB humbuckers.

Then you’ve got the usual 2x volume and tone controls, a three-way pickup selector, plus a hardware spec that includes Grover 109 Super Rotomatic tuners and a Tune-O-Matic bridge with stopbar.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

It’s not a Gibson, of course, but it’s not trying too hard to be one. Away from that core setup, there’s a distinctive charm to the Brighton, with the D’Angelico scroll scratchplate, the skyscraper truss rod cover and decal, and I love the way that Sherwood Green paint line cuts crisply across the sculpted heel area.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Note the comfort carve on the rear of the guitar, too, and the fact that, thanks to the basswood and a slim body design, it’s a considerably more lightweight build than an LP.

Guitar World’s Chris Gill reviewed the Deluxe variant and declared, “The construction… is meticulous. Belly contours and the smooth satin finish on the necks provide outstanding playing comfort, and the maple neck construction provides excellent stability even though the profile is quite seductively slim.”

All in all, it’s a well-executed and underrated design. I’ve seen it on big discounts before, but previously the lowest I’ve spotted it for was $479 (and that was in 2021), so for anyone seeking something familiar but different, it’s an absolute steal.

Head over to Guitar Center or Musician’s Friend to take advantage of the deal.

For more deals as we find them, keep an eye on our Cyber Monday guitar deals 2025 live blog.