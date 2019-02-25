G&L Guitars Unveils the CLF Research Doheny V12

G&L has announced the CLF Research Doheny V12, a new guitar that the company says “digs deep into the rapid pace of technical development that was the hallmark of Leo Fender’s years at CLF Research, with particular focus on his late Seventies to early Eighties development of MFD guitar humbuckers.”

The MFD humbucker can be set to series-humbucking, parallel-humbucking and single-coil modes individually or combined.

The CLF Research Doheny V12 is being offered in two models: Old School Tobacco Sunburst over okoume, Caribbean rosewood fingerboard; and Pharaoh Gold Firemist over basswood, Caribbean rosewood fingerboard.

Other features include original CLF black wrinkle powder-coating on a one-piece aluminum control plate/pickguard, chrome-plated CLF knobs for volume, treble and bass, a Dual Fulcrum Vibrato with a CLF 3/16-inch machined stainless steel vibrato arm and forged brass saddles and block.

The Doheny V12 is available for $1,699.99 (Pharaoh Gold Firemist) and $1,799.99 (Old School Tobacco Sunburst).

For more information, head over to GLGuitars.com.