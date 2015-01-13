NAMM 2015: Guild Guitars Adds T-50 Archtop Model to Newark St. Lineup

Guild Guitars is pleased to announce the T-50 Slim, the latest addition to its Newark St. Collection.

The T-50 Slim is the only non-cutaway model within the series, comprised of a variety of reissued classic Guild electric guitars and basses from the 1950s and Sixties.

Based on a mid-1960s T-50 model, the Newark T-50 features an arched spruce top and arched mahogany back, mahogany sides, and a sleek, sunburst finish. The Newark T-50 evokes Guild’s classic vibe with vintage details like Guild’s harp tailpiece, iconic center-raised headstock and ivory binding.

The low output single-coil dog-eared pickup lends a warm, smooth sound suitable for styles ranging from jazz to blues to rock and roll. This thinbody archtop guitar features a 1.9” body depth, which allows for ease of amplification. The T-50 Slim provides today’s guitarists with the distinctive Guild styling and voice that has helped shape popular music since the 1950s.

Street Price: $979.99

For more about Guild Guitars, visit guildguitars.com.