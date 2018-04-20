Guitar Center Teams with D’Addario for Earth Day String Recycling/Replacement Event

Guitar Center is partnering with D’Addario for a special event in celebration of Earth Day 2018. Over that weekend (April 21 and 22) at Guitar Center locations nationwide, any musician bringing in a guitar for setup will receive complimentary D’Addario premium replacement strings – either NYXL electric or Phosphor Bronze acoustic – as part of the guitar tuneup, with the old strings being recycled.

This event is part of D’Addario’s Playback recycling + replacement program, as well as Guitar Center’s year-round string recycling initiative, which has seen more than 1200 lbs. of strings recycled in the last 11 months alone. These efforts are accomplished with the help of global recycling organization TerraCycle, which specializes in handling hard-to-recycle materials.