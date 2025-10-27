“A distinctive tone beyond limits”: After Jack White, Donner has collaborated on 2 signature pedals with another big-name player

Japanese virtuoso MIYAVI now has a pair of signature Donner stompboxes, which cover reverb, delay, fuzz and more

Japanese guitar sensation MIYAVI has announced two signature Donner pedals, each with a three-pronged attack of effects.

The Dimension Weaver offers reverb, chorus, and delay, while the Rage Breaker, powered by an all-analog design, gets a little more hairy with a booster, fuzz, and overdrive all in one. Between them, expect “a distinctive tone beyond limits”, according to Donner.

MIYAVI, who in 2021 released a wildcard signature Fender Telecaster – which stands as one of the most radical takes on its timeless electric guitar recipe yet – has been helping push the instrument to new levels throughout his career.

Donner has also worked with the White Stripes legend on a similarly styled stompbox, dropping a seriously decked-out multi-effects unit priced at just $99. Expect a similar price here.

These two new signature stompboxes are set to be released as part of Donner's Double Swords series. More details of this range, and what else MIYAVI has up his virtuosic sleeve, are expected in due course.

Discussing his leftfield Fender link up, MIYAVI professed his love of “sexy” Stratocasters with Guitar World, but added that Telecasters had a different kind of appeal: they’re bad guy rebel guitars.

The collaboration was born from Fender Japan's shifting mentality, where it is proving keen to work with emerging acts.

