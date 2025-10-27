“A distinctive tone beyond limits”: After Jack White, Donner has collaborated on 2 signature pedals with another big-name player

Japanese guitar sensation MIYAVI has announced two signature Donner pedals, each with a three-pronged attack of effects.

The Dimension Weaver offers reverb, chorus, and delay, while the Rage Breaker, powered by an all-analog design, gets a little more hairy with a booster, fuzz, and overdrive all in one. Between them, expect “a distinctive tone beyond limits”, according to Donner.

MIYAVI, who in 2021 released a wildcard signature Fender Telecaster – which stands as one of the most radical takes on its timeless electric guitar recipe yet – has been helping push the instrument to new levels throughout his career.

Famous for his unique slapping techniques, he's right up there in the company of Tosin Abasi and Tim Henson when it comes to modern-minded progression, and Donner has capitalized on that by forging a relationship that it said would see “his innovative vision guide Donner into an exciting new era.”

That has seen him be snapped up by Donner as a signature artist, but also as the firm's Creative Director.

Each effect (bar one) gets a trio of dedicated dials across the two pedals. That's Dwell, Tone, and Mix for the 'verb; Level, Time, and Repeat for the delay; and Level, Rate, and Depth for Chorus.

Meanwhile, the Rage Breaker offers Gain, Input, and Output for its boost, and Input, Tone, and Gain for the OD. The Fuzz is the odd one out, expanding its controls to four via Gate, Input, Tone, and Sustain.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unveiled at the Music for China 2025 expo in Shanghai, which wrapped over the weekend, not much more information is available yet, including a launch date and price tags.

However, going off Donner’s back catalog, which includes an industry-reshaping $29 pedal range, a Jack White-approved delay pedal, and the Hush-X, its newly updated travel guitar, neither pedal is likely to break anyone's bank in a hurry.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Donner) (Image credit: Donner)

Donner has also worked with the White Stripes legend on a similarly styled stompbox, dropping a seriously decked-out multi-effects unit priced at just $99. Expect a similar price here.

These two new signature stompboxes are set to be released as part of Donner's Double Swords series. More details of this range, and what else MIYAVI has up his virtuosic sleeve, are expected in due course.

MIYAVI Signature Effects Pedal | Double Swords | Donner (Official Teaser) - YouTube Watch On

Discussing his leftfield Fender link up, MIYAVI professed his love of “sexy” Stratocasters with Guitar World, but added that Telecasters had a different kind of appeal: they’re bad guy rebel guitars.

The collaboration was born from Fender Japan's shifting mentality, where it is proving keen to work with emerging acts.