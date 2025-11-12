“It’s a pedal that’s never existed before, no doubt about it”: Jack White’s Third Man Hardware and JHS Pedals have released a ‘horse-powered’ delay pedal – and it was all over White’s most recent album

JHS Pedals and Jack White’s gear brand, Third Man Hardware, have teamed up for a 'horse-powered' delay pedal that has already become an indispensable part White’s stage and studio rig.

The Troika Delay is designed for instruments and vocals. It was all over White’s latest LP, No Name, and has been a versatile part of his live rig ever since the prototype was shipped his way.

The studio-grade design is equipped with both XLR and 1/4" inputs with dedicated transformers, clearly built with the studio and stage in mind. The trio of slider controls certainly play into the studio spirit, and they're on hand to manipulate Repeats, Volume, and Distance. There's also a Mic Gain mini dial on the side.

For outputs, there’s a choice of Echo and Dry/Wet. It’s important to remember to flick the mini switch inside the pedal depending on if you’re going to be using it for vocals or instruments.

Characteristically, the tape delay leans into White’s love of “mechanical” sounds, but also eliminates the hum, hiss, and extra snarl that vintage units struggle with. The transformers are a key player there.

It's inspired by a rare Honda Sound Works Fab Delay that White sourced online. The Japanese boutique stompbox was news to JHS Pedal's Josh Scott, who'd never come across one before White brought it into discussions.

Here, the sliders have been switched to up-and-down movements – as opposed to side-to-side – allowing White to change parameters with his feet mid-song.

“We got the prototype right before working on No Name, and we used this a lot on vocals, guitars, guitar solos, and synths,” White confirms. “Once it's on the table next to your console, you just keep using it. The ease of use is so great. It's a pedal that's never existed before, no doubt about it.”

(Image credit: Third Man Hardware)

The pedal is named after a Russian sleigh that gets pulled by three horses, hence the very-badass skeletons in the background of the promo video – and the 'horse power' pun.

The Third Man Hardware x JHS Troika Delay is now available for $349. There’s also a limited edition yellow version available on Reverb for $369.

See Third Man Records for more.

Scott's firm is the latest to collaborate with White's brand, after Third Man Hardware worked with Eventide for a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth, Anasounds for a “soulful spring reverb”, and Donner for the Triple Threat.

Meanwhile, Scott recently suffered a serious cycling accident that saw John Mayer step in as JHS's de facto pedal demoer. Scott has also revealed how a trip to IKEA inspired his family-friendly DIY pedal range.