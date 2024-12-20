“One of our best-selling pedals for over a decade with an updated feature set”: Electro-Harmonix responds to sky-rocketing looper competition with the Pico 360+ – can this mini looper take the crown?

By
Downsized reimagining of EHX’s best-selling 360 Looper channels the original’s magic, adds unlimited overdubs, and bottles it all in an ultra-tiny chassis

Electro Harmonix 360+ Looper
(Image credit: Electro Harmonix)

In case recent releases haven’t made the current state of the looper pedal market competitive enough, Electro-Harmonix has now dropped a teeny version of its best-selling Nano 360 Looper that, despite its shrunken footprint, packs more features than ever.

The regular Nano 360 Looper has remained relatively unchanged for around a decade or so, so this upgrade is certainly a welcome one, with the Pico 360+ boasting overdub controls, fadeout abilities and a downsized chassis as its chief updates.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.