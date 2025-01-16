Grab yourself a guitar like no other with huge 20% discounts on these web-exclusive Squier guitars

January is usually a tight month for most, with the hangover from the post-Christmas splurge still lingering. If you’ve got the January gear blues, then you’ll want to check out the latest sale over at the official Fender shop, where you can land yourself a huge 20% off a series of web-exclusive guitars and basses .

The sale is all Squier guitar models, which see Fender getting a little more experimental versus their usual, more vintage-inspired instruments. Think wild color schemes, alternative pickup configurations, and rarer resurrections of old Fender designs. These deals are only available until January 19th, so if you’re looking for a great deal on a new guitar you’ll need to act fast with this one.

Fender web-exclusive sale: 20% off

Over at the official Fender shop you can bag yourself 20% off a selection of web-exclusive Squier guitars. Representing the more experimental side of the offering from the big ‘F’, this sale includes a great selection of the less usual models, allowing you to own some completely unique guitars for a lot less.

We had a look through the sale to see what was available, and our eye was immediately caught by the Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe. With more than a hint of Les Paul about it, this tune-o-matic-equipped Telecaster is packing two humbuckers for a thick tonality. It can do coil splitting too, so you can get your hands on some of Fender’s signature single coil sounds as well. It’s currently sitting at just $359.99 thanks to a big reduction of $90.

Next up we absolutely love the Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H, which gives you Tom DeLonge Strat vibes for just $159.99 thanks to a nice $40 discount in the sale . In our Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H review , we gave it a massive four and a half stars out of five, praising it for its quality build and finish, as well as the excellent playability offered by its ‘C’ neck profile.

Finally, we had to give a shout-out to the weird yet wonderful Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, which has a hefty $90 discount at the moment . It’s available in two limited edition finishes and delivers the perfect electric 12-string guitar tone for very little money. Everybody should have at least one 12-string in their collection, and if you’re looking for one of the best value-for-money examples out there, this Squier Paranormal version is a great shout. It’s beautifully put together and although there’s a little neck dive thanks to the large headstock, it’s a small price to pay for a truly stellar instrument.