Over at the Amazon Big Deal Days sale , you can bag some significant discounts on two of my favorite pairs of Beyerdynamic headphones. The Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro is perfect for critical listening and is down to just $149.99 . Meanwhile, the closed-back Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro has had its price dropped to $159.99, ideal if you want to block out the rest of the world while you play guitar.

With more and more guitarists using multi-effects and modeling these days, it’s a good idea to have a decent pair of headphones for guitar amps around the house. Most consumer-grade headphones have what we call a ‘V’ profile, which means they cut the mids while boosting the highs and lows. This sounds great when listening to music, but it’s terrible for your guitar tone, because guitars live in the midrange.

That’s why studio headphones are a must-buy for any guitar player who wants to monitor from a modeling amp, multi-effects pedal, or audio interface. Beyerdynamic is one of the biggest names in the studio headphone game, and it’s rare to find a studio without at least one pair of them somewhere.

Save 25% ($50) Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon With a $50 discount in the Prime Day sale, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pros are well worth it if you want some headphones that can double for mixing duties. They deliver an open soundstage with a balanced frequency response, making them excellent for critical listening.

I’ve got a pair of DT 990 Pros, and I’ve been using them for a good six or seven years now. The velour padding is discolored a little from many a sweaty recording session, but that aside, they’re still in perfect working order.

These are open-back headphones, which means they sound a lot more open than the DT 770 Pro. This does mean that they leak sound, however, so they’re not ideal if you’re looking for a silent practice option. It does mean they offer a much more open soundstage, so you’ll find stereo effects sound incredible on them.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon With $40 off in the Big Deal Days sale, the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X are a great option if you need a headphone for silent practice. The sound is incredible, and they’re great for isolating yourself when working or playing in a noisy environment. Or just to block out the sound of pets, family members, etc.

The DT 770 Pros are well known in the recording industry for their durability. It’s rare to find a studio without at least a couple of pairs of these, thanks to their hardy build, comfortable ear pads, and excellent sound quality.

They’re closed-back, which means they prevent sound from leaking outwards, which is great if you’re recording in the same space you mix in. They’re actually really great for mixing in noisy environments too, delivering a balanced sound with a good low-end response that isn’t overpowering.

Still unsure what to go for? Well, if you want the most natural sound and don’t have to worry about playing totally silently, go for the DT 990 Pros. If you need to have a completely quiet practice rig, the DT 770 Pros are the best choice.

If you’re confused about the ohms on the headphones, this is more commonly called impedance, and it relates to how loud a signal you need to drive the headphones. The lower the ohms, the less power needed to drive them. I’d recommend checking what the headphone output on your device outputs to be totally sure, but you’re likely to be safer going with the lower 80 ohms version of both pairs, in my opinion.