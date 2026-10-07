I'm a Les Paul addict. Now with $700 off a Gibson Les Paul, plus hundreds off Epiphone Jeff Beck and Jared James Nichols signature models, these Prime Day deals are seriously testing my willpower

If there's one thing you can't always count on, it’s Amazon's Prime Day sales bringing an array of guitar deals. That said, this year it’s particularly good on Amazon, but even better if you venture off-site to music retailers.

Now, the Gibson Les Paul is the dream instrument for so many guitar players, and it’s easy to see why. This rock ‘n’ roll icon has produced some of the best electric guitar tones of all time and has been the go-to guitar for some of music's biggest names. There is only one catch… they’re expensive. But you needn’t worry: today, I’ve found a bunch of Les Pauls on sale at Guitar Center, Sweetwater, and Musician’s Friend, and in some cases there’s up to $899 off!

Now, if you’ve followed Guitar World’s deal coverage for a while, you may know that I’m a devoted Gibson guitar fanatic. While my collection isn't limited to models from the Nashville guitar giant, they make up a significant portion of it. Out of the 26+ guitars I own, 14 are Gibson. Of course, I'm not a purist who sneers at Epiphone. In fact, I believe they offer some of the best value in the guitar market today.

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In my view, Epiphone’s current lineup strikes a compelling balance of timeless designs and modern features. From expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new creations, there’s plenty to love.

Below, I’ve picked out a few of my favorite Epiphone and Gibson models from across the internet that are heavily discounted.

It's worth noting that this is the last day of the Amazon Big Deal Days sale and the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon, so be quick, as these fantastic offers won't be around for long. Be sure to head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub to see what other discounts we've spotted.

Save $749.75 Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: was $2,999 now $2,249.25 at Musician's Friend Next up, we have a whopping $749.75 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. The Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious purple finish. If you're in the market for a bona fide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Epiphone 1959 Les Paul: was $999 now $699 at Guitar Center It may not be an exact replica of a golden-age Gibson guitar, but we don't expect it to be. This is a fabulous guitar that more than evokes the spirit of the original while delivering a tone and feel that are sure to get the best out of your playing, and we can’t ask for more than that. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Figured Iced Tea Burst: was $799 now $699 at Guitar Center The Epiphone Les Paul Custom Figured GC-Exclusive features a carved mahogany body, AAA flame maple top, Iced Tea Burst finish, and '60s SlimTaper C neck. ProBucker pickups deliver punchy tones, while multi-ply binding and gold hardware add elegance. This guitar offers fast playability, clear sound, and timeless style for versatile players. Read more Read less ▼