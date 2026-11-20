Some electric guitars make you want to plug straight into a monstrously oversized tube amp, and this Epiphone Flying V ’70s certainly puts me in that frame of mind. The Guitar Center-exclusive Tobacco Sunburst finish gives that unmistakable outline a particularly appealing vintage look. With the price reduced from $699 to $549, there’s now a $150 saving to help justify making space for it.

That’s roughly 21% off a guitar I’d be drawn to for blues-rock leads, chunky rhythm parts, and the occasional entirely unnecessary extended solo. I particularly like the combination of the sunburst finish and white pickguard. There’s something wonderfully excessive about a Flying V, and this version leans into that appeal without needing a fluorescent paint job.

For players who have always fancied owning a V, this looks like a tempting opportunity. The exclusive finish is another reason to take a closer look, too.

Save 21% ($150) Epiphone Flying V ’70s Tobacco Sunburst: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center Save $150 on this Guitar Center-exclusive Flying V. The Tobacco Sunburst finish delivers a vintage look, with twin T-Type PRO humbuckers, an ebony fretboard, and Grover tuners completing an appealing spec. A premium gig bag is included, making this an enticing package for rock players who want something distinctive.

Under that glorious finish sits a mahogany body and a set mahogany neck with a rounded C profile, a 24.75-inch scale, and 22 medium-jumbo frets. The T-Type PRO humbuckers fit the brief, while separate pickup volumes, a master tone, and a three-way selector keep the controls familiar. I like having individual volumes on a twin-humbucker guitar: backing off the neck pickup while leaving the bridge wide open gives you a straightforward way to move between contrasting sounds without reaching for a pedal.

There are sensible hardware choices here, including a Graph Tech nut and LockTone bridge and stopbar. Personally, a fixed-bridge V would suit me well. I’d buy this for riffs and bends, with the outline providing enough theatrical flair on its own.

I think the strongest audience is guitarists who already know they want a Flying V but have been waiting for the right version at the right price. The shape is a substantial part of the attraction, so I’d try one on a strap and seated if you haven’t played one before.

At $549, with a gig bag included, this exclusive finish makes a persuasive case for finally giving that V-shaped space in your collection some attention.

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NEW Epiphone Flying V '70s Limited-Edition | Demo and Overview with Nicholas Veinoglou - YouTube Watch On

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