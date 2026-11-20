Carlos Santana has announced a string of North American tour dates for next year.

A total of 15 shows have been announced as part of the PRS artist’s Planet of Free Will Global Tour. They will kick off at the Highland Yaamava Theater, CA on February 23, 2027.

There will be a trio of shows in San Francisco, and a night at New York’s iconic Radio City Hall, before the tour leg wraps up in Atlantic City on April 10.

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He will then jet off to the other side of the Atlantic, beginning a European run at The O2 in London before traveling through mainland Europe.

The North American shows are sandwiched between a 16-concert residency at Las Vegas House of Blues, taking place between January 20-31, and May 12-23.

It’s set to be a busy year for the maverick virtuoso, whose soulful playing has shifted over 100 million records across a colorful career.

“Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear,” Santana says.

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“At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

Tickets are on sale now via Tickmaster.

Carlos Santana: Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027

Feb 23: Highland Yaamava Theater, CA

Feb 25: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 27: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 28: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 26: Hanover The HALL at Live!, MD

Mar 27: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Mar 29: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Mar 31: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON

Apr 01: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Apr 03: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 04: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 06: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 07: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Apr 09: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Apr 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 30: London The O2, UK

Jul 04: Seville Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 08: Kestenholz Festival St. Peter, Switzerland

Jul 10: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 14: Wiesbaden Brita Arena, Germany

Jul 17: Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura, Italy

Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Klam Burg Clam, Austria

Jul 22: Slavkov u Brna Zamecka Zahrada, Czech Republic

Jul 24: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 25: Halle Freilichtbuehne Peissnitz, Germany

Jul 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jul 31: Helsinki Kaivopuisto Blues, Finland

An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency 2027

Jan 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 24: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 31: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 13: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 16: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 19: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 22: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV