Every Positive Grid Spark amp has been discounted for Prime Day – including 4.5-star favorites, the Steve Vai Spark Mini and the Neo Core headphones

This year's Prime Day guitar deals (or is it Big Deal Days? We don't know anymore) have been strong so far, but with every single Spark amp in the line-up discounted we're yet to find a better offer on a brand we rate. That means that right now you can save up to 38% off some of the greatest practice tools on the market, including our favorite practice amp overall, the Positive Grid Spark Mini.

We've made no secret of our penchant for Positive Grid over the years – their range of smart amps has consistently wowed us, and they remain go-tos for many of the Guitar World team today. Now, for this latest Prime Day event, which ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday), there are some sizeable discounts available on every model, including Pearl variants, and even the cool Steve Vai edition of the Spark Mini.

Check out our video demo below to hear what these mighty amps are capable of.

Save 34% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $99 at Amazon A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $50 discount at Amazon for the remainder of the event – that's the cheapest its been in a long time and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Go review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($77.62) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $171.38 at Amazon The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format – and for a limited time you can save a hefty $77. There's savings on the Pearl and Steve Vai editions, too. This is an amp that a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Mini review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($105) Positive Grid Spark 2: was $349 now $244 at Amazon Positive Grid has seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a seriously chunky $104 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well as AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. This discount applies to the Black or Pearl variants. Positive Grid Spark 2 review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($60) Positive Grid Spark Neo Core: was $159 now $99 at Amazon Perfect for portable practice, the Neo Core brings Positive Grid's acclaimed tone engine into a wired headphone setup at an unbeatable entry-level price point – a whopping 38% price drop down to just $99. In our review, we said: “If you’re on a tight budget, then the Positive Grid Spark Neo Core can absolutely replace going the traditional route of a practice amp. The sounds are simply superb, offering an immersive and inspiring playing experience.” Positive Grid Spark Neo Core review ★★★★ Read more Read less ▼

At the core of the Positive Grid stable is the Spark amp line-up. For us, there's not much out there to beat the trio of the Spark Go, Spark Mini, and Spark 2 in this space. They all offer similar core functionality – with the Spark app giving players access to tones, with 33 amp models and 43 effects to choose from, alongside other features like Smart Jam and Auto Chords – but in 3 different form (and power) factors, from portable to desktop.

For Prime Day, Amazon has seen fit to discount all 3 amps. If you need any further convincing, the Spark Mini is our current favorite practice amp, the Spark Go is our go-to compact mini amp, while the Spark 2 sits pretty in our guide to the best guitar amps overall.

30 day free trial! Sign up for Amazon Prime: Get 30 days free

The best way to take full advantage of Big Deal Days discounts is to become a Prime member, and there's currently a 30-day trial offer that you can cancel anytime. In addition to exclusive Prime Day savings and same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery, other perks include Prime Video and Prime Music streaming and unlimited photo storage. Read more Read less ▼

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