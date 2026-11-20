Fender’s entire American Professional Classic line now comes in Shell Pink. There’s only one thing that could make them better
Fender has given the range a fresh lick of pink paint and players can’t get enough
Fender has given its American Professional Classic line of electric guitars and bass guitars a Shell Pink makeover, and players online simply cannot get enough.
The range first launched in late 2025 and were headlined by all-new Coastline pickups. They are, in essence, a classic case of Fender doing the vintage-meets-modern thing very well. But with this new colorway, they’ve never looked so good.
New Fender artist Mateus Asato – who made his name with a best-selling pink S-style – is a big fan, commenting a love heart on Fender’s Instagram post. Tyler Bryant reacted similarly. Chris Buck and Tomo Fujita both liked the post.
There is perhaps one spec that could make them even more desirable, though: a matching Shell Pink headstock. Some commenters have called for it, others aren’t too keen on the idea. But there’s no denying these are very pretty Fenders.
A near full-house of classic Fender designs gets a new lick of paint here, including the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Jaguar, and Precision bass. They rock those Coastline pickups, which are voiced for vintage charm but slightly overwound for more chime and punch.
Elsewhere, everything is as you’d expect. Each guitar has an alder body and maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard. Sadly, maple ’board lovers lose out here.
While other colorways like Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue have caught the eye, there’s no denying the Shell Pink is a winner. It’s certainly not going to be as divisive as the Big F’s Antigua Burst.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The Fender American Professional Classic Strat and Tele are priced at $1,499.99, with the Jazzmaster, Jaguar, and Precision Bass rising to $1599.99.
See Fender for more.
After finally being unveiled as a Fender artist after much speculation, Mateus Asato has now been seemingly teasing what looks to be a signature guitar, and it could be a mystery offset.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.