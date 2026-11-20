Fender has given its American Professional Classic line of electric guitars and bass guitars a Shell Pink makeover, and players online simply cannot get enough.

The range first launched in late 2025 and were headlined by all-new Coastline pickups. They are, in essence, a classic case of Fender doing the vintage-meets-modern thing very well. But with this new colorway, they’ve never looked so good.

New Fender artist Mateus Asato – who made his name with a best-selling pink S-style – is a big fan, commenting a love heart on Fender’s Instagram post. Tyler Bryant reacted similarly. Chris Buck and Tomo Fujita both liked the post.

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There is perhaps one spec that could make them even more desirable, though: a matching Shell Pink headstock. Some commenters have called for it, others aren’t too keen on the idea. But there’s no denying these are very pretty Fenders.

A near full-house of classic Fender designs gets a new lick of paint here, including the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Jaguar, and Precision bass. They rock those Coastline pickups, which are voiced for vintage charm but slightly overwound for more chime and punch.

Elsewhere, everything is as you’d expect. Each guitar has an alder body and maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard. Sadly, maple ’board lovers lose out here.

While other colorways like Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue have caught the eye, there’s no denying the Shell Pink is a winner. It’s certainly not going to be as divisive as the Big F’s Antigua Burst.

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The Fender American Professional Classic Strat and Tele are priced at $1,499.99, with the Jazzmaster, Jaguar, and Precision Bass rising to $1599.99.

See Fender for more.

After finally being unveiled as a Fender artist after much speculation, Mateus Asato has now been seemingly teasing what looks to be a signature guitar, and it could be a mystery offset.