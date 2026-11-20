Michael Anthony names the singer who was considered for Van Halen over Sammy Hagar: “It wasn’t gonna fit”
The band were in disarray following Roth’s departure and “quite a few people” were in contention to be his successor
Former Van Halen bassist has revealed that Scandal vocalist Patty Smyth was in the running to be David Lee Roth’s successor in the band.
Speaking at a Q&A at the recent Rock N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, Anthony was asked about the rumors that Smyth nearly joined the group in the wake of Diamond Dave’s exit in the mid 1980s.
“You’re getting into kind of a gray area there,” he responds [via Blabbermouth]. “Patty Smyth actually was considered at one point. And this was Eddie. When Dave left, it kind of threw us all in a bit of a tailspin.”
The story goes that after Eddie Van Halen anonymously recorded his iconic guitar solo for Michael Jackson’s Beat It, Roth heard it coming out of a car stereo in a 7-Eleven parking lot and did not take kindly to the extra-curricular session.
Drummer Alex Van Halen has since said that was the trigger for Roth's exit. But Roth left just as the band were at the top of their game.
“[Our record label] Warner Brothers wanted us to change the name of the band right away, hoping that one day Dave would come back, and we could resume the Van Halen thing,” Anthony continues. “But it was kind of like the fairy tale was over, the initial success that we had with the band. And Ed was kind of freaking out a bit.”
He goes on to say that “there were quite a few people that either jammed with us or Ed had spoken to,” as they began to find their next singer.
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Smyth, who was flying high following Scandal’s second album, Warrior, was one such name. She was close with Eddie’s partner, Valerie Bertinelli, and the pair even joined the band on the road during the resulting tour. So, why didn’t she get the gig?
“We all kind of decided [that] we didn’t need Patty Smyth to come in,” Anthony states. “Having a girl come in singing songs about girls; it wasn’t gonna fit.”
He also spoke of another near-appointment: Mitch Malloy came close to joining the group in the 1990s.
“He had actually met with Ed and Al,” he recalls. “He sang on some stuff that Ed had written, but it was kind of a real short-lived deal. He thought that he was gonna be in the band, and then all of a sudden Gary Cherone [Extreme singer, came in]. It was a weird type of deal.”
In recent news, Steve Vai has revealed that Eddie called him the day he left Roth’s band. He’s also praised the quality of Eddie’s archive of unreleased material, some of which could be set to feature on one last Van Halen album.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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