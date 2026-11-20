After he acquired Greeny back in 2014, Kirk Hammett has made the legendary Gibson Les Paul one of his go-to guitars.

In fact, Hammett is so attached to the 1959 ‘Burst that he plays it almost exclusively in the studio – and there is only one guitar that can rival it.

In a new Gibson TV documentary, producer Greg Fidelman looks back on the making of Metallica’s most recent studio record, 72 Seasons. In the film, he picks apart Hammett’s go-to gear picks.

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Unsurprisingly, Greeny – the mythical burst previously owned by Peter Green and Gary Moore – largely comes out on top for just about everything that Hammett can throw at it.

“Kirk has two go-to guitars,” Fidelman says. “It's either the Greeny, or unless he thinks he needs to have a dive bomb somewhere in it, he'll pick up the Mummy. That is the dive bomb guitar.”

Behind the Board: Metallica's 72 Seasons with Greg Fidelman - YouTube Watch On

Hammett’s ESP Mummy is one of his most iconic guitars. The Metallica guitarist got it in the early 1990s, and it’s been a stage and studio favorite ever since.

It plays into Hammett’s passion for horror films, with artwork lifted from the 1932 film The Mummy. But when Greeny came along, it found itself sharing the spotlight.

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“He really likes to play as much as he can on Greeny. Solos, rhythms, all of it,” Fidelman continues. “From a sonic standpoint, there's no question that the guitar sounds great. I mean, you could pick up five other similar Les Pauls, and none of them quite sound the way that guitar does.

“It's kind of a weird thing that that guitar, being what it is – older, including its pickups – is so good at sounding good on heavy, overdriven stuff,” the producer says of Greeny’s sound.

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“You think it'd be more of a vintage-y sound to it, but it does the job pretty good. And the solos… if he kicks it up to the neck pickup, the sound of that neck pickup on that thing is crazy.”

“Guitar-wise, I just went back and forth from Greeny to my Mummy guitar,” Hammett told Guitar World back in 2023 of the 72 Seasons sessions. “Why bother with anything else? The Mummy is my best-sounding ESP, and Greeny... everyone knows how that sounds!”

Even if Hammett hadn’t bought Greeny all those years ago, it might have still ended up in Metallica. James Hetfield once considered buying it himself before his bandmate.