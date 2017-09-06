Hear Elixir’s Optiweb Coated Strings in Action

Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario recently checked out the new Optiweb Coated Strings from Elixir, and you can find out his thoughts in the video below.

Optiweb is a new, innovative lightweight coating that sounds indistinguishable from uncoated strings, but with the long-lasting tone life players have come to expect from Elixir.

Uncoated strings are popular for their crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip, which come at the expense of tone life. Dirt, sweat, oils and air can quickly drain the life from a guitar string, making more frequent changes necessary, which can be both inconvenient and costly.

The key innovation behind Optiweb is a proprietary process that produces a lightweight coating—which not only protects the string from the elements for longer tone life—but also allows the string to vibrate with less damping. The result is a crisp tone with a firm, natural grip, that puts players in control of bends, vibrato and sustain.

In the clip below, Paul puts Elixir Obtiwebs to the true test by comparing them side-by-side with standard uncoated strings. Hear the difference for yourself!

For more information, visit elixirstrings.com.