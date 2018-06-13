How to Dial In Your Amp with A Looper Pedal

Want a super quick and easy way to dial in your tone? Then Gear Gods' Trey Xavier has the video for you.

Though some guitarists may have already been using looper pedals to dial in their amps, Xavier details the process for those who are new to the idea.

"All you're gonna do is play a riff, record it on the looper and then play it back over and over again while you tweak the dials on your amp," Xavier says, before demonstrating his own amp-dialing-with-a-looper process.

You can check out the tutorial above.

