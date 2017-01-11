NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Poplar Burl RG Premium Models

Ibanez is introducing two new RG models, designed for the serious, experienced lead and metal guitarist. From the company:
As part of the acclaimed Premium Series, the RG1070PBZ, and its 7-string, hardtail companion model, the RG1027PBF, are high-performance electric guitars with distinctive features designed to inspire, and bring out the best in a player.
Both models feature a stunning poplar burl top on an American basswood body, with beautiful natural body binding on the top and side. A slim-grip, 11-piece Wizard neck sports a wenge fretboard with durable stainless steel frets for a brighter tone.
Other features include:
- Premium fret edge treatment— for a smooth, professional feel
- Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlays w/ luminescent side dot position markers— for visibility on dark stages
- Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads —for enhance tuning stability, and quicker string-changes
RG1070PBZ (pictured) features:
• Edge-Zero II w/ ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge— for exceptional tuning stability and precise intonation
• DiMarzio Air Norton, True Velvet and Tone Zone pickups w/ a 5-way pickup selector switch
RG1027PBF features:
• Tight-End R-7 bridge —specifically designed for 7-string guitars
• 2 DiMarzio PAF7 pickups— for a thick sound, that emphasizes low-mids without sacrificing articulation
Both guitars include hardshell case.
Ibanez Premium series instruments are manufactured by dedicated craftsman, using select tone woods, high-profile electronics and sophisticated hardware.
Features
RG1070PBZ
• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck
• Poplar burl (7mm) top/American basswood body
• Wenge fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
• Luminescent side dot inlay
• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
• DiMarzio Air Norton (H) neck pickup
• DiMarzio True Velvet (S) middle pickup
• DiMarzio The Tone Zone (H) bridge pickup
• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads
• Edge-Zero ll w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge
• Cosmo Black Hardware
• Hardhshell case included
• Colors: Cerulean Blue Burst (CBB) Charcoal Black Burst (CKB)
List: $1,791.10
RG1027PBF
• Wizard-7 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck
• Poplar burl (7mm) top/American basswood body
• Wenge fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
• Luminescent side dot inlay
• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) neck pickup
• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) bridge pickup
• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads
• Tight-End R-7 bridge
• Cosmo Black Hardware
• Hardhshell case included
• Color: Cerulean Blue Burst (CBB)
List: $1,791.10
For more information, visit ibanez.com.
For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.