NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Poplar Burl RG Premium Models

Ibanez is introducing two new RG models, designed for the serious, experienced lead and metal guitarist. From the company:

As part of the acclaimed Premium Series, the RG1070PBZ, and its 7-string, hardtail companion model, the RG1027PBF, are high-performance electric guitars with distinctive features designed to inspire, and bring out the best in a player.

Both models feature a stunning poplar burl top on an American basswood body, with beautiful natural body binding on the top and side. A slim-grip, 11-piece Wizard neck sports a wenge fretboard with durable stainless steel frets for a brighter tone.

Other features include:

Premium fret edge treatment— for a smooth, professional feel

Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlays w/ luminescent side dot position markers— for visibility on dark stages

Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads —for enhance tuning stability, and quicker string-changes

RG1070PBZ (pictured) features:

• Edge-Zero II w/ ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge— for exceptional tuning stability and precise intonation

• DiMarzio Air Norton, True Velvet and Tone Zone pickups w/ a 5-way pickup selector switch

RG1027PBF features:

• Tight-End R-7 bridge —specifically designed for 7-string guitars

• 2 DiMarzio PAF7 pickups— for a thick sound, that emphasizes low-mids without sacrificing articulation

Both guitars include hardshell case.

Ibanez Premium series instruments are manufactured by dedicated craftsman, using select tone woods, high-profile electronics and sophisticated hardware.

Features

RG1070PBZ

• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck

• Poplar burl (7mm) top/American basswood body

• Wenge fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay

• Luminescent side dot inlay

• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment

• DiMarzio Air Norton (H) neck pickup

• DiMarzio True Velvet (S) middle pickup

• DiMarzio The Tone Zone (H) bridge pickup

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Edge-Zero ll w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge

• Cosmo Black Hardware

• Hardhshell case included

• Colors: Cerulean Blue Burst (CBB) Charcoal Black Burst (CKB)

List: $1,791.10

RG1027PBF

• Wizard-7 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck

• Poplar burl (7mm) top/American basswood body

• Wenge fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay

• Luminescent side dot inlay

• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment

• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) neck pickup

• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) bridge pickup

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Tight-End R-7 bridge

• Cosmo Black Hardware

• Hardhshell case included

• Color: Cerulean Blue Burst (CBB)

List: $1,791.10

