Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay Vs. MXR M117R Flanger

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay goes foot to foot against the MXR M117R Flanger. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face (61.8 percent) edged out the Fuzz Face Distortion (38.2 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay

Go from crisp "bathroom" slap echoes to epic, Gilmouresque delays with the MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay. Featuring 600ms of delay time with optional modulation, and a three-knob layout that controls Delay, Mix, and Regen.

In addition, there are two internal trim pots that offer user-adjustable width and rate control of the modulation for even more tonal options. All done by a completely analog audio path for authentic rich, warm analog delay—made possible only by old-school analog bucket brigade technology. True bypass.

MXR M117R Flanger

The MXR Flanger creates a variety of wild sounds from dynamic jet plane or cool space effects to short delay, chorus and vibrato. Back off Width to zero to disengage auto-sweep, then use the Manual knob to physically place the effect anywhere along the frequency spectrum; use with guitar, bass, keyboards or vocals!

Voting Closed!

The M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay (71.22 percent) destroyed the MXR M117R Flanger (28.78 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see today's current matchup—and all the matchups that have taken place so far—head HERE. Thanks for voting!

