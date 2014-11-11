Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 2: Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face Vs. Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face

GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll—the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown—has reached Round 2!

For the past month, we've been pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout. Now the competition is guaranteed to get even tougher.

Therefore, we're pulling out all the stomps! Sixteen stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — leading up to the king of Dunlop/MXR/Way Huge pedals.

You can check out the current bracket — with all 32 competing pedals that starting things off in Round 1 — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket is updated after (almost) every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day, excluding weekends. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup (which happens to be the first Round 2 matchup), the Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face goes foot to foot against the Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop GCB95F Cry Baby Classic Wah Wah (62.56 percent) crushed the Dunlop CGB95 Cry Baby Wah Wah (37.44 percent) to advance to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face Distortion Info

Hendrix was the master of fuzz, an artist with many subtle shadings at his command. His love affair with the legendary Fuzz Face pedal began in the early days of the Experience and continued to evolve throughout his brief but blazing career. The Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face is a meticulously faithful reproduction of the 1969-70 Dallas Arbiter Fuzz Face that Jimi used on classic albums like Band of Gypsys. Dunlop's engineering department examined hoards of vintage Fuzz Faces, honing in on a few units which possessed that unmistakable Jimi voodoo.

The Hendrix Fuzz Face is built around the toneful BC108 silicon transistor. It is authentic in every detail, a handwired brown circuit board with no solder mask and circuitry carefully matched to the original specs. The look is 100% accurate too, that groovy circular chassis with tooled clones of the original Fuzz Face knobs in the rare and vintage turquoise hammertone finish. A truly playable collectable for any Hendrix or Fuzz Face fanatic.

Dunlop JBF3B Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face

Hand wired using NOS Russian military germanium transistors, this pedal is voiced specifically for Joe's humbucker-driven tone, adding sustain and thickness for a rich, creamy fuzz. True bypass, with replicas of vintage top hat knobs, and a deep and rich gloss black finish.

Voting Closed!

The Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face (51.23 percent) just barely defeated the Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face (48.77 percent) to advance to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

The Kyoto Burrito Sheet1