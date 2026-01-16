“With that said, you all can stop asking me if I am buying it now. Muchas gracias”: Joe Bonamassa has his say on the future of Norman’s Rare Guitars

Call it rumors, gossip, whatever, but there had been talk that Joe Bonamassa, blues guitar superstar and über-collector of vintage guitars, was going to one day buy his local store, Norman’s Rare Guitars.

It was a good rumor because it would have made perfect sense. He knows the product. He is in the store all the time, lured down to Ventura Boulevard by the heady scent of aged nitrocellulose lacquer that wafts from the many holy grail vintage electric guitars that hang upon its walls.

Heck, even the iconic LA guitar store’s owner and founder, the venerable Norman Harris, thought it was a good idea, telling Guitar World in March 2025 that Bonamassa would be a “good fit” for the job.

“He loves guitars, can play great and demo them great,” reasoned Harris. “He lives to promote young talent like I do.”

What Harris wanted was someone to take on the store and preserve what made it great, stay true to its legacy – stay true to the team that he has built up over the years.

“I would love for somebody to take it over who loves it as much as I do, keep my employees and try to run it in the same fashion that I tried to,” said Harris.

This week, Harris got his wish, when TNAG Global, the company that owns Carter Vintage Guitars, in Nashville, bought Harris’s store. Norman’s Rare Guitars and its thousand-plus inventory of guitars – plus Harris’s personal collection – would be included in the deal.

Harris could not be happier. He and TNAG Global’s CEO, Ben Montague, shared a vision for the future for Norman’s Rare Guitars.

“I’ve always known there would come a time when I needed the right long-term partner to carry Norman’s Rare Guitars forward,” said Harris in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine a better steward for the shop and its legacy than Ben Montague and TNAG Global.”

Like Slash, John 5, Richie Sambora et al, Bonamassa, for now, will remain just one of its many loyal customers –and he has given his blessing to the deal, saying the acquisition is a win-win for all parties, and for anyone who loves the store.

The fact that Harris will remain in situ for as long as he feels fit and willing, only makes the deal sweeter.

“I am extremely excited to see my Uncle Norm enter into this new chapter of his life and career,” says Bonamassa, writing on Instagram. “We all know that he will still be around being the master of ceremonies and dealing the coolest guitars in the world.

“Congratulations to my friend Ben and the entire team at Carters Vintage on securing the legacy of the greatest guitar store in the world. With that said, you all can stop asking me if I am buying it now. Muchas gracias.”

Would Bonamassa have made a good custodian of Norman’s Rare Guitars? Maybe. But where would he have found the time? He is has been holed up of late at Power Station at Berklee NYC, in the company of Kevin ‘The Caveman’ Shirley, presumably tracking the follow-up to 2025’s Breakthrough. His calendar is typically packed with live dates. Just last night he played The Soho Sessions with Slash.

Little wonder Bonamassa was getting tired at the very thought of adding retail work to his schedule.

As for the future of Norman's Rare Guitars, Montague says he wants to grow the business in Los Angeles and beyond. After taking ownership of Carter Vintage Guitars, sales increased by 233 per cent.

“Norman’s Rare Guitars is the most iconic guitar shop in the world, and we are honored to help extend its story into the future,” said Montague. “Our responsibility with this acquisition is simple: Protect what makes the shop special, ensure the business thrives beyond its founder, and give Norman the freedom to step back whenever he chooses, knowing the legacy is secure.”

Last year, Norman Harris sat down with Guitar World to discuss the unlikely rise of his eponymous vintage guitar empire.