Mitchell Unveils New HD Series Electric Guitars

(Image credit: Mitchell Guitars)

Mitchell Guitars has announces its new HD Series of electric guitars.

The HD Series—part of the company's newly released line of guitars—are constructed to shred.

Ideal for hard rock, heavy metal and fusion virtuosos, the HD Series is tailored for players who appreciate a lightning-fast neck profile and precision appointments that are designed specifically to empower their advanced playing skills.

The Mitchell HD400 electric guitar starts with a resonant, double cutaway, basswood body and a thin “C” shape maple neck with either a maple or rosewood fretboard, providing the perfect platform for lead guitar pyrotechnics. The high-output humbucker/single-coil/humbucker configuration features paraffin-dipped ceramic pickups to reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback.

And to help players create superior sonic gymnastics with solid tuning stability, the HD400 comes with a licensed Floyd Rose double locking floating tremolo. Plus, its wide/tall jumbo frets make bending and legato phrasing a breeze.

Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. The HD400 is available with Black (BK) or Transparent Red (TR) with rosewood fretboard, or step up to Lime Green Metallic with maple fretboard (MLG) or optional Ocean Blue with AAA quilt maple veneer top with maple fretboard (MQOB).

Check out this video to find out more, and view the full list of features and specs below.

HD400 Features:

Modern, resonant double cutaway basswood body and a maple neck with rosewood or maple fretboard

H/S/H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped ceramic pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback

Shallow-C profile, slim-taper neck feels comfortable in any player’s hands

Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access

Licensed Floyd Rose double-locking floating tremolo provides superior tuning stability

High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability

HD400 Specifications:

Basswood body

One-piece maple, shallow-C long-tongue set neck

Indian rosewood or maple fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

15.75” (400mm) neck radius

25.5” scale length

HSH pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped high-output ceramic pickups

Master Volume, Master Tone

5-position pickup switch

Licensed Floyd Rose double-locking floating tremolo

Attractive black nickel hardware

Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.