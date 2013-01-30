NAMM 2013 Video: The Loar LH-319 and Recording King RPH-05 and RJ-06 Guitars

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the guys at The Loar and Recording King to check out some new guitars. This video features Travis Atz showing off the new LH-319 by The Loar and the Recording King RPH-05 and RJ-06 models.

For more about these guitars, head to theloar.com and recordingking.com.

Thanks for following along with our continuous NAMM 2013 coverage on Twitter! Even though the NAMM Show is over, be sure to follow Guitar World on Twitter right here.

For more GuitarWorld.com NAMM 2013 gear news, visit and bookmark our dedicated NAMM 2013 page here.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2013: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]