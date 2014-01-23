NAMM 2014: EarthQuaker Devices Introduces Pitch Bay Polyphonic Harmonizer Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has introduced the Pitch Bay Polyphonic Harmonizer pedal.

The Pitch Bay is a three-part polyphonic harmonizer and distortion generator in one compact enclosure.

It features two voices of adjustable polyphonic pitch shifting, one above the root and one below. Each voice can be adjusted by stepped semitones, from one semitone to 12 semitones (one full octave) above and below the root.

Each voice (Pitch up, Pitch down and Root) has an adjustable mix control so they can be blended, cut or boosted to your hearts desire. The Pitch Bay also features an adjustable input gain that goes from clean to heavily distorted to unleash your inner hesher. This device has an all analog adjustable gain preamp, all analog signal path for the root, all digital pitch shifting engine and true bypass switching for activation.

Each Pitch Bay is made one at a time by hand in the private, beach-front resort sector of Akron, Ohio.

Features:

Three voices:

Pitch up: Adjustable from 1 to 12 semitones above the root.

Pitch down: Adjustable from 1 to 12 semitones below the root

Root: All analog dry path

Mix controls for all three voices that allow each to be blended, boosted or cut.

Adjustable input gain that goes from clean to heavily distorted.

Small footprint, measures 4 5/8 x 2 1/2 x 2.25 with top mounted jacks.

9v Operation

True Bypass switching with a mix of analog and digital circuitry.

Hand made one at a time in Akron, Ohio.

Release Date: February 2014

MAP: $225 USD

