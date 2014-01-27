NAMM 2014 Video: Behold the Majesty, Music Man's New John Petrucci Signature Model

The Guitar World gang visited the Ernie Ball Music Man booth at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Below, check out a video that shows off and explains the finer details of the company's new John Petrucci Majesty model.

"The guitar is super super light…the ‘carbon fiber’ is not what it seems….it is laser-etched maple that is finished to resemble carbon fiber. The guys did an amazing job," Sterling Ball wrote on the Ernie Ball Music Man forum back in November.

"The access is absolutely crazy good; the ergonomics were the primary deal and it balances really well. It has a Game Changer in it and is set to just be a switch but as we introduce the GC incrementally you can activate if you choose but it is not mandatory. The guitar has been voiced by DiMarzio, and we have done sonic thumbprint matching."

For more about Music Man, visit music-man.com.

