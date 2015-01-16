NAMM 2015: D’Addario Relaunches CT-10 Clip-On Headstock Tuner

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

D’Addario announces the re-release of the Clip-On Headstock Tuner, now with improved features.

“We’ve had a great demand from users to bring back our original CT-10 Headstock Tuner since it was discontinued a few years ago,” said D’Addario Accessories Product Manager Rob Cunningham.

“We listened and returned the model with new and improved features.”

The D’Addario Clip-On Headstock Tuner precisely tunes guitars, basses, and other stringed instruments utilizing vibrations rather than sound. Using a highly sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-color display, the Clip-On Headstock Tuner allows guitarists to tune easily and accurately in noisy and dimly lit environments where many other tuners fail.

It features a large, multi-color display, and 360-degree rotation for various viewing angles and left- and right-handed instruments. The tuner features a flip-up display that automatically turns the tuner on when opened and off when closed. The screen is also reversible. The tuner offers a wide calibration range of 410–480 hz.

The PW-CT-10 Clip-On Headstock Tuner will retail for $44.95 and will be available as of January 17.

For more information, visit daddario.com.

