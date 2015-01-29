NAMM 2015: NewBay Media Congratulates Best of Show Award Winners

NewBay Media's team of reviewers took to the show floor at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with one aim: to check out and identify the best gear on the show floor from a flurry of submissions. Yes, the Best of Show award judging was under way.
Armed with product descriptions and booth locations, anonymous reviewers put each and every product through its paces with the goal of singling out top gear.
Products were judged on value, versatility, design, craftsmanship, feel, sound, cosmetics and that elusive something special, “mojo.” Items were scored on an average based on a 1-10 rating that took into account only the criteria that were applicable for each product.
Products were reviewed from the perspective of the media outlet(s) for which they were submitted. Titles like Guitar Player, Keyboard, Electronic Musician, Guitar World and more each selected their favorites.
One judge shared, “There’s an overwhelming amount of new gear at the NAMM Show. Having the opportunity to judge some of the leading manufacturers’ most innovative new offerings was equally challenging and lots of fun.”
The first ever Best of Show Awards presented by the NewBay Music Group, top scorers for each publication were singled out and will be featured in an upcoming Best of Show NAMM 2015 Program Guide. Please join us in congratulating the winners:
Acoustic Nation
D’Addario EXP Strings with NY Steel
Bass Player
Ampeg BA Series
Fodera Monarch 4 Standard Classic
Electronic Musician
Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite
McDSP v6 Release
Shure MOTIV
TC-Helicon Ditto Mic Looper
Frets
Planet Waves Clip On Headstock Tuner
Guitar Aficionado
Fodera Dyer Oak Emperor II Custom Bass
Guitar Player
Fishman Fluence 7-String Modern Humbuckers
Shure MOTIV
Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb Amp
Taylor Guitars 600 Series
Tech 21 Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig
Guitar World
Gibson Les Paul Reference Monitors
Knaggs Steve Stevens Signature 2015
Taylor Guitars 600 Series
WD Music/Kluson Revolution Series G Mount Tuning Machine
Keyboard
Akai Professional Advance Keyboards
Revolver
Kiesel Guitars Vader
Pro Audio Review
Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite
Mackie DL32R Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixer
Mix
Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite
Blue Microphones Mo-Fi, Powered High-Fidelity Headphones
Electro-Voice EXX Series Portable Loudspeakers
Gator Cases Inc. Frameworks Microphone Accessory Tray
Gibson Les Paul Reference Monitors
Pro Sound News
Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite
Blue Microphones Mo-Fi, Powered High-Fidelity Headphones
Electro-Voice EXX Series Portable Loudspeakers
JBL Professional by Harmon SRX835P Portable Powered Loudspeakers
Mackie DL32R Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixer
Marshall Electronics Mini Mixer+