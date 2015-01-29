NAMM 2015: NewBay Media Congratulates Best of Show Award Winners

NewBay Media's team of reviewers took to the show floor at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with one aim: to check out and identify the best gear on the show floor from a flurry of submissions. Yes, the Best of Show award judging was under way.

Armed with product descriptions and booth locations, anonymous reviewers put each and every product through its paces with the goal of singling out top gear.

Products were judged on value, versatility, design, craftsmanship, feel, sound, cosmetics and that elusive something special, “mojo.” Items were scored on an average based on a 1-10 rating that took into account only the criteria that were applicable for each product.

Products were reviewed from the perspective of the media outlet(s) for which they were submitted. Titles like Guitar Player, Keyboard, Electronic Musician, Guitar World and more each selected their favorites.

One judge shared, “There’s an overwhelming amount of new gear at the NAMM Show. Having the opportunity to judge some of the leading manufacturers’ most innovative new offerings was equally challenging and lots of fun.”

The first ever Best of Show Awards presented by the NewBay Music Group, top scorers for each publication were singled out and will be featured in an upcoming Best of Show NAMM 2015 Program Guide. Please join us in congratulating the winners:

Acoustic Nation

D’Addario EXP Strings with NY Steel

Bass Player

Ampeg BA Series

Fodera Monarch 4 Standard Classic

Electronic Musician

Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite

McDSP v6 Release

Shure MOTIV

TC-Helicon Ditto Mic Looper

Frets

Planet Waves Clip On Headstock Tuner

Guitar Aficionado

Fodera Dyer Oak Emperor II Custom Bass

Guitar Player

Fishman Fluence 7-String Modern Humbuckers

Shure MOTIV

Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb Amp

Taylor Guitars 600 Series

Tech 21 Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig

Guitar World

Gibson Les Paul Reference Monitors

Knaggs Steve Stevens Signature 2015

Taylor Guitars 600 Series

WD Music/Kluson Revolution Series G Mount Tuning Machine

Keyboard

Akai Professional Advance Keyboards

Revolver

Kiesel Guitars Vader

Pro Audio Review

Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite

Mackie DL32R Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixer

Mix

Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite

Blue Microphones Mo-Fi, Powered High-Fidelity Headphones

Electro-Voice EXX Series Portable Loudspeakers

Gator Cases Inc. Frameworks Microphone Accessory Tray

Gibson Les Paul Reference Monitors

Pro Sound News

Auro Technologies Auro-3D Creative Tool Suite

Blue Microphones Mo-Fi, Powered High-Fidelity Headphones

Electro-Voice EXX Series Portable Loudspeakers

JBL Professional by Harmon SRX835P Portable Powered Loudspeakers

Mackie DL32R Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixer

Marshall Electronics Mini Mixer+