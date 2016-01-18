NAMM 2016: Guitar World Demos Fender's New Bassbreaker Guitar Amps

In the exclusive videos below, Guitar World's Paul Riario and Fender's Rick Heins put Fender's brand-new Bassbreaker guitar amps through their paces.

The amps are part of Fender's new offerings at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show.

A powerful, roadworthy beast, the Bassbreaker 45 delivers loads of authentic Fender sound with a modern twist. A no-frills workingman’s amp, the Bassbreaker 18/30 packs two amps into a single chassis for bell-like clean tones and gloriously dirty crunch.

The Bassbreaker 15 adds three different flavors of crunch to your tonal arsenal for plenty of raw power that’s pure rock ‘n’ roll. Filled with recording-friendly features and unearthly tone, this rough-and-tumble amp is your go-to for performing and recording.

Loaded with complex, refined sound, the sonically agile Bassbreaker 007 includes onboard switchable vintage-style treble boost.

For more about the new Bassbreaker series (plus another video), visit its custom page on fender.com.

