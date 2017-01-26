NAMM 2017: Charvel Announces San Dimas Style 2 Guitars

(Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has expanded its Pro-Mod Series with a vast array of new San Dimas Style 2 guitars.

Pedigreed shredders, Pro-Mod San Dimas guitars are packed with high-speed playability and innovative design elements that epitomize Charvel’s definitive combination of time-honored style and modern features, power and performance.

The all-new San Dimas Style 2 models come in a variety of finishes with options including ash, alder or okoume bodies, hardtail or Floyd Rose®, 6-or 7-string, rosewood or maple fingerboards and a left-handed version.

Charvel also announces the release of the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH, Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M LH and Limited Edition Super Stock DK24.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR / Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR offers an alder body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets, white dot inlays and a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

A Floyd Rose double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation. Available in Metallic Black with black hardware.

The San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M shares the same characteristics, but offers a maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and is available in Satin Red with black hardware or in Satin Silver with chrome hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR QM / Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M QM

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR QM offers an alder body with quilt maple top, two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets, white dot inlays (dark rosewood) and a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

A Floyd Rose double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation. Available in Transparent Black Burst.

The San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M QM shares the same features, but offers a maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and is available in Transparent Blue Burst or Transparent Red Burst with black hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR Ash

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR Ash offers an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

This instrument is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

A Floyd Rose double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut increase tuning stability and laser intonation. Available in Natural Ash with black hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT M Ash

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT M Ash offers an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

It is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

Available in Natural Ash, this model also features black hardware, a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Charvel branded die-cast locking tuners, Charvel neckplate and licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT M QM

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH HT M QM has an alder body with quilt maple top and a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Also offers a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

This guitar is also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

Available in Chlorine Burst, this model also features black hardware, a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Charvel branded die-cast locking tuners and licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock.

Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 2-7 HH HT Ash

This 7-string model features an ash body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Also has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

It’s also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan Nazgûl humbucking bridge pickup and a Seymour Duncan Sentient humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

Also features a Charvel HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, providing endless sustain with laser intonation. Available in Charcoal Gray with black hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2-7 HH HT M Okoume

This 7-string model features an okoume body coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Engineered for delightful and highly-expressive playing, this guitar has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

It’s also equipped with a high-output Seymour Duncan Nazgûl humbucking bridge pickup and a Seymour Duncan Sentient humbucking neck pickup, controlled with a three-way blade. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the No-Load tone control operates like a standard tone control from positions one through nine, removing itself from the circuit at position ten for transparent sound, letting the full natural voice of the guitar shine through.

Also features a Charvel HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, providing endless sustain with laser intonation. Available in Natural Okoume with black hardware.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M LH

A slick left-handed axe, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH FR M LH has a body crafted out of alder, coupled with a two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability. Engineered for delightful and highly-expressive playing, this guitar has a speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

It also features a high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan '59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickup for killer tone, controlled with a three-way blade switch. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations—ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while a recessed Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge and locking nut offers excellent tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.

Available in Black with black hardware and licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH

Ready and waiting for the lefty guitarist, the Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH is a slick performer with features and sound every guitarist will appreciate. Born from a love of high-speed playing and smooth style, this guitar is packed with the classic playability and innovative design elements that have made Charvel a legendary name in high performance axes.

Constructed with an alder body, this So-Cal Style 1 has a two-piece maple neck with a pair of graphite reinforcement rods for rock-solid stability, speed neck profile, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

This left-handed guitar hosts a high-output Seymour Duncan TB-6 Distortion humbucking bridge pickup and a warm, fat Seymour Duncan SH-6N Distortion humbucking neck pickup. The volume control hides a push/pull coil split for even more highly useful tonal variations, ideal for everything from a biting lead sound to thick, chunky rhythm work, while the Floyd Rose double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut provides rock-solid tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.

Available in a brooding Black gloss finish with black pickguard, four-bolt Charvel neckplate, Charvel-branded die-cast tuning machines and licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M LH

With scorching sound, stunning style and dazzling high-speed playing feel and performance, the San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M LH was meant to be onstage.

Constructed with an alder body, this left-handed guitar has a rock-solid two-piece bolt-on maple neck with convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust along with a pair of graphite reinforcement rods to resist bending and warping under environmental stresses. Engineered for lightning-fast playing and unhindered position shifts, the San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M LH features a speed neck profile and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with comfortable rolled edges, hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

This axe also sports high-output Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking pickups directly mounted to the body that crank out high octane rock ‘n’ roll tone with plenty of sweet overtones. The volume control conceals a push/pull coil split to have even more tonal variations on tap, while the Floyd Rose double-locking recessed tremolo and locking nut provides rock-solid tuning stability and pinpoint intonation.

Ready to spawn waves of sonic bliss, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M LH is available in a timeless Gloss Black finish with black hardware, Charvel neck plate, branded die-cast tuning machines and standard strap buttons to complete the package.

Limited Edition Charvel Super Stock DK24

A powerful tone machine built for the harder side of rock, the new Limited Edition Charvel Super Stock DK24 comes supercharged with premium features.

The Dinky body is constructed from alder with a one-piece bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint for rock-solid stability. The 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard has a hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and 24 jumbo frets for sublime and speedy playability, and a convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt-adjust for easy access.

Under the hood, the DK24 is ready to handle the fiercest of solos with an HSH configuration featuring a trio of DiMarzio pickups (Super Distortion in the bridge, FS-1 DP110 in the middle and PAF Pro® in the neck) that deliver all-around smoother and fatter-sounding tone that slices through the mix.

Also features master volume and tone knobs, five-way blade switch and a recessed Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo system. The Super Stock DK24 exudes attitude with a brooding Satin Black finish, black hardware, Charvel neck plate, Charvel branded die-cast tuners and licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock.

For more information, visit charvelguitars.com.