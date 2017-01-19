NAMM 2017: Gibson Announces New Guitar Lineup, Including $399 M2

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced it will launch a new S series for 2017 that will offer budget versions of the company’s guitars. The lowest-priced guitar in the company’s lineup this year will be the S series M2, with a price of $399.

In addition to the S series, the guitar maker will launch a new Traditional line and offer a High Performance series of guitars with advanced features.

Gibson will present its lineup this week at NAMM 2017 in Anaheim, California.

You can see the lineup below and visit Gibson.com for more information.

From the company:

S Series

Discover an exciting and defiant new chapter in the history of Gibson USA in the all-new S-Series that shatters expectations, delivering the pure quality, tone and playability of Gibson while expertly harmonizing USA-made quality and value.



Top Features

• Mini-button tuners: These tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings.

• Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.

• Satin slim taper maple neck: One of the most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.

• One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality for truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.

• Solid poplar body: Recognized for well-balanced tones.

• New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss is a nitrocellulose finish for ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.

• Gibson Pro-Buckers humbuckers: For those legendary Gibson humbucker tones.

• Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain with adjustability for accurate intonation.

• Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch - direct control.

• S Series Gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a gigbag!

List: $399





Top Features

• Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the added benefit of a more compact form and a lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.

• Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.

• Glued-in slim-taper maple neck with satin nitro finish: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.

• One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality for amazing tone, sustain and playability.

• New Firebird Zero body design made of solid poplar: A unique new compact, comfortable, modern, and light design for our new Firebird Zero made of solid poplar, a tonewood recognized for providing well-balanced tones.

• New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true nitrocellulose finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.

• Rhythm and Lead Double Slug "DS-C" Gibson Made in USA humbuckers: Historic Gibson tones with a more bite thanks to two rows of slugs.

• Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain with the added benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation

• Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control

• S Series padded gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a padded gigbag!

List: $499



Top Features

• Mini-button tuners: Reliable, long-lasting tunings in a lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.

• TekToid™: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.

• Slim taper neck: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the most comfortable and fastest neck Gibson has ever made.

• Rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.

• Classic SG body in solid mahogany: True Gibson SG tones with a solid mahogany body

• New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true Nitro finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.

• Double Slug Rhythm DS-C and Lead DS-C+ Gibson Made in USA humbuckers: Historic Gibson tones with more bite thanks to two rows of slugs. Lead DS-C+ for added punch.

• Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain and tone transmission with the benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation

• Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for more direct control.

• S Series padded gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a padded gigbag!

List: $599



Top Features

• Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the benefit of lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.

• Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.

• Slim taper maple neck with satin nitro finish: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the smoothest, most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.

• One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.

• Contoured solid mahogany Les Paul body: Contoured Les Paul body, made out of solid mahogany with new scarfed heel design for easy access to the high notes.

• New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true nitrocellulose finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.

• Made in USA humbuckers: Tones with more bite thanks to two rows of Rhythm DS-C slugs, Lead DS-C+ add punch, screwless chrome covers add a touch of class

• Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain and tone transmission with added benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation

• Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control

• S Series padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry

List: $699



Top Features

• Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the benefit of lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.

• Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.

• Glued-in, one piece, slim taper maple neck: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the smoothest, most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.

• One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.

• Swamp ash body with carved top and scarfed heel: A true Les Paul carved top made of beautiful swamp ash with a nitro stain for a vintage finish

• Nitro stain: Vintage looks and amazing tones thanks to the nitro stain.

• Double slugs Alnico 5 DS-A5 Rhythm and DS-A5+ Lead humbuckers: Modern and aggressive, new double slugs Alnico 5 DS-A5 Rhythm and DS-A5+ Lead humbuckers

• ABR style bridge and Stop Bar: Iconic hardware combination reminiscent of the Golden Era

• Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control

• S Series padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry

List: $899



The Traditional Line reveals significant improvements to the classic style, feel and tone of a celebrated Gibson guitar, while artfully recreating everything you love most about its heritage.

Tone

- Grover locking kidney tuners

- Original Tektoid nut or historic nylon nut

- Aluminum Tune-o-Matic bridge with steel thumbwheels and aluminum Stop Bar with steel post

- Pickups perfectly matched to the spirit of our historic models and classic Gibson controls



Playability

- Rolled binding over the frets

- Polished 0.55 frets on top of our original 1.695” neck width and original Gibson Les Paul heel



Quality

- Hand-selected and book matched solid maple top with historic flame grades

- Historic plastics, knobs, hardware, truss rod cover and acrylic inlays

- Historic Switchcraft toggle switch and multi-contact gold-plated jack

With a stunning modern look and advanced innovative features, the High Performance line exceeds known heights of quality, playability and tonal versatility.

Tone

- New G-Force tuners with improved gears

- Locking adjustable titanium zero fret nut

- Locking aluminum Tune-o-Matic bridge with steel thumbweels and titanium saddles, and locking aluminum Stop Bar with steel post

- Upgraded pickups for higher outputs and over 150 reversible rewiring options



Playability

- Frets over binding

- Polished low profile 0.45 frets on top of our soloist 1.745'' neck width for additional room for effects and Fast-Access heel for smooth access to the high notes



Quality

- Hand-selected and book matched solid maple top with historic flame grades

- Historic plastics, knobs, hardware, truss rod cover and acrylic inlays

- Historic Switchcraft toggle switch and multi-contact gold-plated jack