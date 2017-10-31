NEXI Industries Introduces Updated, Click-and-Play Distortion Pedal

NEXI Industries has unveiled the new Distortion (DIS-02) effect pedal. With a new click-and-play design and a straightforward user interface, NEXI’s Distortion is what today’s players need.

NEXI’s Distortion was designed by boutique effect pedal creators, the self-declared “Vintage Analog Protection Squad,” who are committed to providing a unique tone without compromise. They’ve stayed true to the basics with two knobs on a lighted-rim interface. “Pre” for pre-gain controls the amount of distortion, while “Power” controls the level going to the amp.

Like all NEXI pedals, Distortion is true bypass and hybrid, meaning it can be used standalone with a 9V battery or plugged right into the external power supply of NEXI’s pedal board.

NEXI’s Distortion is priced at €99.95 (approx. USD $115) with free worldwide shipping.

For more on NEXI and the Distortion pedal, stop by nexi.eu.