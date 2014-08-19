Pro Tone Pedals Introduces Limited-Edition Mark Holcomb Haunted Signature Delay Pedal

Pro Tone Pedals has launched its new Mark Holcomb Limited Edition Signature Delay Pedal.

The Periphery guitarist's signature pedal, the Haunted Delay, was designed to be an ambient-style delay like your favorite vintage tape echo, with gig-ready durability to last you decades without a $1,000 price tag. In the U.S., the price is $283 including shipping.

The Delay control offers a sweep of delay times ranging from 25 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds. The Repeat control runs from a single regeneration to infinite feedback. The longer settings introduces some slight note crunching similar to the vintage tape delay systems from past decades.

Mix sets the level of delayed signal mixed with straight guitar tone. The Volume knob adjusts the overall output from unity gain to a 20db boost, enough volume to drive your amp to the edge. The Haunted delay was intentionally designed to work well with modern high-gain amps as well as classics, offering the widest range of usability, no matter what style you play.

"I’m extremely happy with how unique and versatile this pedal turned out, and it’s been an inspiration merely jamming on it as of late," Holcomb said.

"The intention here was to create something truly trippy, a pedal versatile enough to handle the soundscape-y material I’m drawn to, while at the same time having a very streamlined interface, making it easy to use as a songwriting tool, which is its main use for me."

Additional features:

The first 50 off the production line will be autographed by Mark

True Hardwire Bypass for noise free operation

Stomp switch built to withstand years of hard stomping shows

Durable aluminum housing

Operates on a standard 9 volt negative tip BOSS style adapter

Limited run of 150

Shipping begins September 15th

Proudly built by hand in the USA

Buy now within the USA $283 (price includes shipping)

For more about the pedal (and to order), visit protonepedals.com.