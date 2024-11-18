Sweetwater's gargantuan Black Friday sale is even bigger than last year – save up to 80% on guitars, amps, pedals & more

With only one week until the big day, we can officially say it's deal season. The Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly underway, and there's never been a better time to shop. Now, while we are seeing epic discounts across the board, we are most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant is offering up to 80% off on a huge range of guitar and music gear.

This sale covers everything you can imagine, from guitars and amps to pedals, accessories and even recording gear. Most of your favorite brands are represented too, including PRS, Gibson, Taylor, Fender, D'Angelico, and Guild, so you'll be sure to find something you like.

We're expecting this sale to run until the end of play on Black Friday when it is likely that the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale will take over – so be sure to keep glued to this site for all the information you need to grab a bargain.

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off

Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, studio gear, electronic drums, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on PRS, Charvel, Gibson, Fender and so much more for a limited time.

Among the slew of great Sweetwater Black Friday deals is the fabulous PRS NF 53, which has $900 slashed off the price. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, that really is $900 off a swamp ash T-style guitar. This guitar respectfully pays tribute to the T-type of the '50s while offering that PRS signature style and craftsmanship.

Fans of Charvel guitars are in luck, as there is up to $400 off the Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal and Pro-Mod San Dimas. We love the versatility and build quality of these guitars, and when there's a hearty discount applied to two very popular models, we can't help but get excited.

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find $600 off select D’Angelico Excel Tour Series guitars. As you'd expect from the name, these guitars are purpose-built for the stage, offering a no-nonsense approach to the D’Angelico style without compromising on tone or performance – and at only $699, they are a total bargain!

Of course, there are a lot more great deals on offer, so we suggest taking a deep dive into the sale for yourself to see what you can uncover.

Shop the Sweetwater Black Friday sale by category: