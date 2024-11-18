Sweetwater's gargantuan Black Friday sale is even bigger than last year – save up to 80% on guitars, amps, pedals & more

News
By
published

Bag enormous Black Friday savings on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more

With up to 80% off, Sweetwater has the biggest Black Friday sale we&#039;ve seen so far – and it&#039;s even better than last year
(Image credit: Charvel)

With only one week until the big day, we can officially say it's deal season. The Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly underway, and there's never been a better time to shop. Now, while we are seeing epic discounts across the board, we are most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant is offering up to 80% off on a huge range of guitar and music gear.  

This sale covers everything you can imagine, from guitars and amps to pedals, accessories and even recording gear. Most of your favorite brands are represented too, including PRS, Gibson, Taylor, Fender, D'Angelico, and Guild, so you'll be sure to find something you like.

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off
Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, studio gear, electronic drums, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on PRS, Charvel, Gibson, Fender and so much more for a limited time. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 