The Black Friday deals have finally arrived in the UK and Europe thanks to Thomann - grab up to 70% off in the early Cyberweek sale
Thomann has kicked off Black Friday officially with amazing deals on Neural DSP, Boss, Epiphone, and loads more
With all the noise of Black Friday guitar deals flying out of the US right now, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little bit left out on the other side of the Atlantic. That’s all about to change though, as Thomann has just announced the launch of their early Cyberweek sale, featuring discounts of up to 70% off guitar gear.
There are 25 discounts in total, so it’s not huge numbers just yet, but there is some seriously quality gear in there. We’ve spotted deals from Boss, Neural DSP, Fender, Gibson, and loads more big-name brands in the sale, making it the perfect warm-up to the full Black Friday sale, which we’re expecting to launch around a week later than this one.
Thomann early Cyberweek sale: Up to 70% off
We’re finally able to get in on some proper Black Friday deals action here in the UK and EU thanks to Thomann’s early Cyberweek sale. It’s limited in numbers with 25 deals only, but plentiful in quality thanks to some top brands featuring in the sale. With up to 70% off certain items, it’s the perfect opportunity to bag an early deal.
We got a sneak peek at the contents of the sale before the details were released, and our attention was immediately caught by a hefty £80 off the Boss RV-200. Featuring 10 reverbs from the RV-500 alongside two fresh algorithms, it’s one of the most anticipated Boss pedals for a long time so we’re super happy to see it discounted despite only being released earlier this year.
Next up we spotted a welcome discount on the Peterson Stroboclip HD, which has a 20% discount in the sale. It’s an incredibly accurate strobe tuner that can seriously up your performance and recording game thanks to its 0.1 cent accuracy. In our recent Stroboclip HDC review we praised its overall performance, a huge array of sweetened tunings, and plentiful customization options for pretty much any instrument you can think of.
Finally, there’s a gigantic discount on the Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s with £400 off the asking price. This is a premium guitar with cryogenically treated frets, a vintage 50s neck profile, and Burstbucker pickups hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors. Perfect for the vintage rock-tone lover, you’d be hard-pushed to find a bigger discount on a Gibson right now.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
“The world may not be ready for this”: Meet the D.U.M.Bucker – a fully functioning, monstrous eight-coil pickup that you might actually be able to buy
“A simple and beautiful guitar that is like a warm piece of furniture”: Fender Japan leans into the gear furniture trend with the Fragment Telecaster – a fresh take on the traditional rosewood Tele template