The Black Friday deals have finally arrived in the UK and Europe thanks to Thomann - grab up to 70% off in the early Cyberweek sale

News
By
published

Thomann has kicked off Black Friday officially with amazing deals on Neural DSP, Boss, Epiphone, and loads more

A Boss RV-200 reverb pedal on a red background
(Image credit: Boss)

With all the noise of Black Friday guitar deals flying out of the US right now, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little bit left out on the other side of the Atlantic. That’s all about to change though, as Thomann has just announced the launch of their early Cyberweek sale, featuring discounts of up to 70% off guitar gear.

There are 25 discounts in total, so it’s not huge numbers just yet, but there is some seriously quality gear in there. We’ve spotted deals from Boss, Neural DSP, Fender, Gibson, and loads more big-name brands in the sale, making it the perfect warm-up to the full Black Friday sale, which we’re expecting to launch around a week later than this one.

Thomann early Cyberweek sale: Up to 70% off

Thomann early Cyberweek sale: Up to 70% off
We’re finally able to get in on some proper Black Friday deals action here in the UK and EU thanks to Thomann’s early Cyberweek sale. It’s limited in numbers with 25 deals only, but plentiful in quality thanks to some top brands featuring in the sale. With up to 70% off certain items, it’s the perfect opportunity to bag an early deal.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.