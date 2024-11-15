The Black Friday deals have finally arrived in the UK and Europe thanks to Thomann - grab up to 70% off in the early Cyberweek sale

With all the noise of Black Friday guitar deals flying out of the US right now, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little bit left out on the other side of the Atlantic. That’s all about to change though, as Thomann has just announced the launch of their early Cyberweek sale, featuring discounts of up to 70% off guitar gear .

There are 25 discounts in total, so it’s not huge numbers just yet, but there is some seriously quality gear in there. We’ve spotted deals from Boss, Neural DSP, Fender, Gibson, and loads more big-name brands in the sale, making it the perfect warm-up to the full Black Friday sale, which we’re expecting to launch around a week later than this one.

Thomann early Cyberweek sale: Up to 70% off

We’re finally able to get in on some proper Black Friday deals action here in the UK and EU thanks to Thomann’s early Cyberweek sale. It’s limited in numbers with 25 deals only, but plentiful in quality thanks to some top brands featuring in the sale. With up to 70% off certain items, it’s the perfect opportunity to bag an early deal.

We got a sneak peek at the contents of the sale before the details were released, and our attention was immediately caught by a hefty £80 off the Boss RV-200 . Featuring 10 reverbs from the RV-500 alongside two fresh algorithms, it’s one of the most anticipated Boss pedals for a long time so we’re super happy to see it discounted despite only being released earlier this year.

Next up we spotted a welcome discount on the Peterson Stroboclip HD, which has a 20% discount in the sale . It’s an incredibly accurate strobe tuner that can seriously up your performance and recording game thanks to its 0.1 cent accuracy. In our recent Stroboclip HDC review we praised its overall performance, a huge array of sweetened tunings, and plentiful customization options for pretty much any instrument you can think of.