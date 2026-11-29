Sweetwater doesn't need to reduce the Fender CD-60S as one of its Black Friday guitar deals, but it's doing it anyway. And that's fine by me – because it gives me another excuse to sing the praises of Guitar World's best beginner acoustic guitar.

Fender CD-60S: was $229.99 now $206.99 at Sweetwater Guitar World's best acoustic guitar for beginners is an even better deal right now. The CD-60s is a showcase for just how much you can get for your money right now with a hugely playable neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges, and a solid spruce top. A superb, affordable all-rounder acoustic for any player.

All beginner or returning acoustic guitar players have the opportunity to start with a really impressive dreadnought guitar here, at the great price of just $207 at Sweetwater. It's my go-to recommendation when I'm asked by friends and family about a starter acoustic recommendation. And my colleague Daryl Robertson agrees - choosing it as his favorite beginner option in our Best Acoustic Guitars guide. But even if you're already well into getting to grips with an electric guitar, there's no reason not to invest in this model.

I reviewed the mahogany version 16 years ago when I worked on UK magazine Total Guitar, and I still stand by my evaluation that "there’s no reason why the CD-60S wouldn’t be a sound choice for anyone looking for a playable budget dreadnought with some very respectable tones." The comfortable neck really stood out for me – it even has the rolled fingerboard edges you find on FEnder's much more expensive electrics. These really help your fretting hand, especially when you're first learning to form chords.

Sweetwater has reduced the price of the Natural model for Black Friday, but also the Black CD-60S for $209.68 too – ideal for Johnny Cash fans!

(Image credit: Fender)

And I'm also really pleased to see that the left-handed CD-60S is being offered at the same discounted price too, so no player is excluded here.

The playability of Fender's affordable acoustics continues to impressed me to this day, but there's a reason this guitar is still around and popular. It's a great combination of the high modern production standards we can enjoy as players, with a a solid wood top, classic dreadnought shape and very comfortable neck with those rolled edges.



Everything you need to inspire a player, and what a great gift to be able to give this holiday season.

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