Fender has steamrollered its way into this year’s Black Friday guitar deals, coming out of the gate with up to 30% off a wide selection of electric guitars, basses and accessories . Players have until November 29th to snag a bargain straight from the Californian giant, with plenty of limited-edition and web-exclusive models sure to tempt, whether you’re just starting out or you’re adding to an ever-growing collection of gear.

Whether you're looking for a Sonic Series model to get you started, a limited-edition Paranormal Series guitar to add to yet another option to your collection, or even hunt down a pickup upgrade for your bass, Fender’s Black Friday sale truly has something for everyone. They’ve even seen fit to include some items that would make the ideal affordable Christmas gift for a guitarist.

There's 77 items in the sale, so I’ve scrolled top-to-bottom and hand-picked the deals that really grabbed my attention.

Save 30% ($135) Squier Limited Edition Affinity Jaguar: was $449.99 now $314.99 at Fender Available in Mystic Seafoam or Ice Blue Metallic finishes, this stunning Limited Edition Jaguar is a fantastic deal for any up-and-comer. With $135 off the original price, the already excellent-value Affinity Series becomes a no-brainer. Coming loaded with two Squier single-coil pickups, a floating bridge and vintage-style tremolo, there's plenty of true Jag' soul in this beginner-friendly bargain.

Save 30% ($195) Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe ‘60s Telecaster w/Bigsby: was $649.99 now $454.99 at guitarworld.com We've reviewed a plethora of Classic Vibe guitars and their quality and value never cease to amaze us. This incredibly fun '60s Telecaster has a whopping $195 off for Black Friday. Teles are already versatile, but add a humbucker in the neck and a Bigsby vibrato tailpiece and you're covering a serious amount of ground with one guitar. Plus, the Charcoal Frost Metallic finish is sure to dazzle under stage lights.

Save 30% ($150) Squier Limited Edition Affinity Series Active Jazz Bass: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Fender Don't go thinking Fender has forgotten the bassists! This iconic Jazz Bass has had $150 knocked off. A Limited Edition offering in the budget-friendly Affinity Series, this model features a thinner, lightweight body and Squier Noiseless J Bass pickups. Throw in an onboard two-band active preamp and you've got a versatile bargain that will suit both beginners and gigging players looking for a backup.

Save 40% ($20) Fender Mustang Leather Saddle Strap: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Fender For years, I made do with whatever strap was lying around. After multiple failures, it turned out to be the wrong approach. Don't be like me, especially when you can save $20 on this beautiful Mustang leather saddle strap. Trust me, playing with a comfortable, high-quality strap makes a real difference to your playing experience. This one comes in Black, Butterscotch or Cognac. With money off, it’s a great time to invest in one of the small things that make a world of difference. It would make a great gift, too.

As I was digging around the sale, I was struck by the number of web-exclusive Limited Edition models available – a chance to add something truly unique to your collection. The Limited Edition Affinity Series Thinline Telecaster is a great example. Introducing a Thinline model to the Affinity Series was a fantastic move by Fender, with the Classic Vibe previously being the most affordable option. Now with $150 off the asking price , this unique model is more accessible than ever, making it a great opportunity to get one into more players' hands.

Offset fans also have a reason to smile during Fender's Black Friday sale, with plenty of rarer options to choose from. I'm particularly taken by the Paranormal Offset Telecaster. Featuring a Jazzmaster neck pickup and a Telecaster single-coil in the bridge, it blends two of Fender's most popular designs into a rather intriguing hybrid that's likely to be missing from your collection. With $145 off , if you've ever considered picking one up, now is the time to pull the trigger.

There are loads of gift options in the sale, too. If you're anything like me, Black Friday is a great time to get some early Christmas shopping nailed. If you're buying for a guitarist, a Tweed Amp-inspired mouse mat, now 40% off , or Fender 1946 guitars and amps coasters, now 50% off , would make for excellent stocking fillers.

Shop more Black Friday deals