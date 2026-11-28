The DigiTech Whammy is the most important effects pedal of the past 40 years. You can quote me on that. And right now, it’s the cheapest I’ve ever seen it: $239 for the DigiTech Whammy V in a limited-edition white finish over at Sweetwater.

From Radiohead to Rage Against the Machine, Dimebag to Satriani, the Whammy has spearheaded a sonic shift in guitar playing, adding harmonies and wild pitch sweeps that have transformed the sound of the instrument.

It’s the sound of the ‘bass’ in Seven Nation Army, the warbly faux 12-string in Radiohead’s My Iron Lung, and Tom Morello’s go-to effect for, well, just about everything.

It’s also become part of my identity as a guitarist – earlier this year, I called it the primary pedal that changed the way I play.

Save 11% ($30) DigiTech Whammy 5 (white): was $269 now $239 at Sweetwater You’ve heard this perennially popular pitch-shifter on countless recordings, from Rage Against the Machine to Muse, Steve Vai, Radiohead and beyond. Its trademark octave-up squeals and synthesizer-esque harmonies have made it one of the most iconic pedals of all time, so any kind of discount is a rare thing indeed – especially when it's on a rare white limited-edition.

No matter what I’m doing, I always find a place for the Whammy. The octave-up and octave-down doubling are my main jams for shimmering up leads and bulking up riffs, but there’s just something about the octave-up tonality that cuts through everything else.

It’s why this stompbox finds its way into pretty much everything I record. No other pitch-shifter sounds quite like it, and that’s why I’ve had one on my pedalboard for over two decades (and now I feel old).

I will say, however, this is the first time I can recall seeing a white version for sale. Jack White used to have a custom edition on his ’board that looked like this, but damn, if I didn’t have a Whammy already, I’d be all over it.

What’s more, it’s cheaper than ol’ red (current best price at Amazon: $268). I wrote about DigiTech Whammy deals back in 2023, and the best I could find then was $249. So $239 for a pedal that makes your ’board look like a Stormtrooper? Sounds like a plan.

Sweetwater has confirmed there won’t be any more of these white editions made in the future, either, so you’ll need to pull the trigger quick-smart if you want one.