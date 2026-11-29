Look, I don’t think it’s over the top to say Jimi Hendrix reshaped the sound of modern electric guitar. He was bold and loud, and after my granddad introduced me to him, he made me want to play guitar.

From screaming fuzz to expressive wah, his tone is truly iconic, and right now, the Black Friday guitar deals are making it surprisingly affordable to build your own Hendrix-style rig.

Will it be completely period-accurate? Nope, not even close, but it will get you in the right ballpark, and it’s sure to sound pretty killer!

Whether you are chasing the roaring tones of Woodstock or the intricate studio textures of Electric Ladyland, these deals give you everything you need to recreate Jimi’s timeless sound for less.

Save $225 Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V: was $1,499 now $1,274 at Guitar Center Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings me neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For me, I think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Fender American Professional II Strat: was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Sweetwater The Fender Stratocaster was Jimi’s primary instrument of choice throughout his career. Its glass-like single-coil pickups, fluid tremolo arm, and fast neck let him craft his signature chord-melody style. The American Professional II offers modern reliability while preserving classic Strat tone and feel. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50.09 Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster: was $1,249.99 now $1,199.90 at Sweetwater Okay, it may not be as big a discount as the Strat above, but it is more "accurate" to Jimi's, and with $50 off, bringing it down to only $1199 is a fair bit cheaper too! Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Vox V847-A Classic Wah: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Sweetwater No Hendrix rig is complete without a sweeping wah pedal. The Vox V847-A reissue recreates that beloved vintage tone with smooth sweep action and retro charm. Save $30 right now at Sweetwater. Read more Read less ▼

Save $39.98 Wampler Plexi-Drive Deluxe Overdrive Pedal: was $239.97 now $199.99 at Sweetwater Jimi achieved his legendary tone by pushing British Marshall Plexi stacks to their maximum limit. The Wampler Plexi-Drive Deluxe captures that cranked vintage stack sound in a compact stompbox. It gives you organic gain, active EQ control, and authentic British amp crunch without blowing out your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Save $27.90 Eventide Riptide Overdrive / Uni-Vibe Combo: was $279 now $251.10 at Guitar Center The swirling Uni-Vibe effect gave Jimi’s rhythm and lead playing its iconic watery texture. The Eventide Riptide combines authentic vintage Uni-Vibe modulation with a rich, dynamic overdrive circuit. It lets you stack gain and modulation seamlessly to nail that classic live Hendrix vibe. Read more Read less ▼

Save $69.66 Marshall DSL20HR Head and Cab Bundle: was $1,218.66 now $1,149 at Sweetwater A true Hendrix setup requires authentic British tube power. This Marshall half-stack bundle delivers classic valve crunch and roaring gain in a much smaller format. The 20-watt all-tube head features twin channels, built-in reverb, and a power-reduction switch for home practice. Paired with the vertical 2x12 cabinet, it provides massive projection and tight low end. It also gives our Hendrix-inspired rig full-stack presence without taking up your whole room! Read more Read less ▼

Shop more Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals