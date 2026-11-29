Build a Jimi Hendrix rig for cheap this Black Friday – save $225 on a signature Flying V, $400 off a white Strat, plus discounts on pedals, amps, straps, and more
We break down how to get that iconic Hendrix tone for less, including the Fender Hendrix Strat and Epiphone Love Drops Flying V
Look, I don’t think it’s over the top to say Jimi Hendrix reshaped the sound of modern electric guitar. He was bold and loud, and after my granddad introduced me to him, he made me want to play guitar.
From screaming fuzz to expressive wah, his tone is truly iconic, and right now, the Black Friday guitar deals are making it surprisingly affordable to build your own Hendrix-style rig.
Will it be completely period-accurate? Nope, not even close, but it will get you in the right ballpark, and it’s sure to sound pretty killer!
Whether you are chasing the roaring tones of Woodstock or the intricate studio textures of Electric Ladyland, these deals give you everything you need to recreate Jimi’s timeless sound for less.
Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings me neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For me, I think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position.
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The Fender Stratocaster was Jimi’s primary instrument of choice throughout his career. Its glass-like single-coil pickups, fluid tremolo arm, and fast neck let him craft his signature chord-melody style. The American Professional II offers modern reliability while preserving classic Strat tone and feel.
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Okay, it may not be as big a discount as the Strat above, but it is more "accurate" to Jimi's, and with $50 off, bringing it down to only $1199 is a fair bit cheaper too!
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Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.
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No Hendrix rig is complete without a sweeping wah pedal. The Vox V847-A reissue recreates that beloved vintage tone with smooth sweep action and retro charm. Save $30 right now at Sweetwater.
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Jimi achieved his legendary tone by pushing British Marshall Plexi stacks to their maximum limit. The Wampler Plexi-Drive Deluxe captures that cranked vintage stack sound in a compact stompbox. It gives you organic gain, active EQ control, and authentic British amp crunch without blowing out your ears.
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The swirling Uni-Vibe effect gave Jimi’s rhythm and lead playing its iconic watery texture. The Eventide Riptide combines authentic vintage Uni-Vibe modulation with a rich, dynamic overdrive circuit. It lets you stack gain and modulation seamlessly to nail that classic live Hendrix vibe.
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A true Hendrix setup requires authentic British tube power. This Marshall half-stack bundle delivers classic valve crunch and roaring gain in a much smaller format. The 20-watt all-tube head features twin channels, built-in reverb, and a power-reduction switch for home practice. Paired with the vertical 2x12 cabinet, it provides massive projection and tight low end. It also gives our Hendrix-inspired rig full-stack presence without taking up your whole room!
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Okay, let's top the rig off with a flashy Hendrix strap. Inspired by the Love Drops Flying V above, it's the perfect item to cap off this Hendrix-themed rig. Save just under $10 at Sweetwater.
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Shop more Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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