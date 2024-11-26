Take your band from local to viral with up to $250 off Zoom’s pro recording gear and cameras in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Video is a massive part of being a musician nowadays, and the age of social media means that you need to connect with your audience on more levels than just the music. It might not be the first thing you think of when you’re shopping for your Black Friday guitar deals but some video gear could be just the thing to help you take your music to the next level. It’s not cheap, but luckily Zoom has got you covered with up to $250 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale .

Zoom is well known for providing top-quality gear at lower prices, but we’re more typically used to seeing their stopboxes and multi-effects pedals here at Guitar World. They do a huge amount of video gear that could really help augment your efforts as a guitar player, whether you’re just filming yourself for fun, recording your band during rehearsals and gigs to help improve your performance, or you finally want to get that pedal review channel up and running.

Zoom Store at Amazon: Up to $250 off

You can grab some huge savings on the Zoom store at Amazon on lots of awesome guitar gear like multi-effects pedals and the super cool Zoom MultiStomp line. It’s not just guitar-related gear either, with plenty of microphones, audio interfaces, podcasting gear, and live sound equipment, all available with some tasty discounts.

If you’re going to start recording video then you’ll need a camera, and we really love the Zoom Q2n-4K which delivers supreme quality in a unit that’s compact enough to take anywhere. It’s got built-in microphones that are surprisingly good quality considering the size, so you don’t necessarily have to use an external microphone. It’s super convenient and with a cheeky $20 discount, great value at just $179.99 .

If you already have a camera, then you might want to consider an external microphone to capture the best quality of your playing. The Zoom ZSG-1 is a shotgun mic that can be used by itself or mounted to the top of an existing camera, helping seriously up the quality of your recorded audio. It’s got a huge $35 discount at Amazon at the moment, making it awesome value for money below the $40 mark. It’s lightweight and directional, so it’ll reject external noises and only pick up what you’re pointing it at.